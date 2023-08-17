This morning, after I’d read the news, had done the NYT mini-crossword and Wordle, and read the daily message from Fr. Richard Rohr, this text from my friend Kris showed up on my phone:
“It is the quintessential beautiful summer day at your house and mine. I just took a short walk and wondered, ‘Am I doing all I can to soak up summer before it flies away? Am I appreciating it and being mindful of it?’ Probably not. I need to do better.” (Note: Even though Kris wants to do better, already she is great at recognizing the positive in situations. She has a way of warming the coldest, most blustery day.)
I replied: “Are these thoughts you’re having (and I am too) a product of our age or are 20somethings having similar thoughts? ”
Imagine the college grad who is driving to an interview for her dream job when she gets a flat tire and misses the interview altogether. At that age I don’t imagine the young woman would shrug off her disappointment and sit home by herself that night thinking, “I’m so grateful to have The Big Bang Theory reruns to watch.”
Or the young father whose infant has been crying since before the sun came up and whose toddler is having a meltdown because the pear slices are touching the banana slices in his bowl. Poor Dad is probably not taking time to appreciate the moment. Nor is businesswoman Mom, crammed into economy class on an airplane, her knees crushed against the seatback in front of her while the passenger next to her keeps coughing. All she wants is to get home to her family. In the moment, she’s probably not grateful that she travels for her job.
As time passes, these young folks may be roused from sleep in the night but it probably won’t be because they’re worried they can’t afford new tires, or due to the cry of a baby. Perhaps they’ll be awakened gently by the soothing hoot of an owl, and they’ll give thanks. Not for material possessions but for their sense of purpose, for their contentment with place, for their feelings of peace. (“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” ~Epicurus)
For most of us, it takes a lifetime to get to this place of fulfillment. As I told Kris through our text exchange, I spent part of this morning asking how it would feel to fully appreciate what we have. I tried breathing deeper, opening my eyes and really looking, thinking positively, staying in the now, and I still felt inadequate.
I don’t believe it is possible to live in the moment every minute of the day. Because—it’s life. But when we are aware, more moments give themselves to us. Even the not-so-pleasant experiences can be recognized as blessings and we are able to more easily forgive those who have wronged us. It may take most of our lives to get there, but we can do it. ("Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” ~Charles Dickens)
Recently I spent an afternoon visiting a friend in her mid-eighties. We sat on her deck, surrounded by her colorful potted flowers, talked of poetry and told stories of lost loved ones and found families. Louise is as fit as Richard Simmons, which she proved when she climbed up onto her deck table in order to open her sun umbrella, then hopped back down without hesitation. Small yet mighty, she could have scared off the bear that tried to break into her home a week earlier. But, knowing Louise, she would have blessed the bear instead, if she’d been home.
During our visit, Louise told me she had just returned from a five-day private retreat. I asked her what she did with her time. Did she read? Write? Talk with others at the retreat center? None of these things, she told me. She gave herself precious time away in order to “prepare to go.” Of course she doesn’t know when that will be—none of us knows our final departure date and time. But she wants to be ready and is looking forward to what comes next after wrapping up her time on earth. Louise is well-practiced at this exercise of gratitude; she is grateful for here and now, and for what is to come. (“Gratitude is the ability to experience life as a gift. It liberates us from the prison of self-preoccupation.” ~John Ortberg)
I’m not there yet but I’m working on it. One small way is by remembering the advice of Anne Frank, a young woman wise beyond her 14 years: “Go outside and try to recapture the happiness within yourself; think of all the beauty in yourself and in everything around you and be happy.” If she could have this attitude, hiding in a cramped space for more than two years under Nazi persecution, certainly I can be grateful for my privileged life in this free country.
I’ll finish today’s thoughts about mindfulness with a poem called “Green Apples” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ruth Stone (1915-2011). It reminds me of when, as kids, my sisters and I would pull sleeping bags out onto the deck to sleep. We would lie three abreast and hold hands, appreciating together the wonders of the night:
In August we carried the old horsehair mattress
To the back porch
And slept with our children in a row.
The wind came up the mountain into the orchard
Telling me something:
Saying something urgent.
I was happy.
The green apples fell on the sloping roof
And rattled down.
The wind was shaking me all night long;
Shaking me in my sleep
Like a definition of love,
Saying, this is the moment,
Here, now.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
