Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.