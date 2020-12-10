Let’s talk rock stars. In the ’50s it was Elvis. The ’60s brought Jimi Hendrix. Along came Elton John in the ’70s and Michael Jackson in the ’80s. The ’90s were marked by a woman: Celine Dion, and from there, I don’t know because I got too old to listen to pop music. But I’m not too old to know about a rock star of the 19th century who never sold a single record; a celebrity of highest esteem: Ludwig van Beethoven. This guy rocked the world of music in his time, and still does today. His 250th birthday is December 17.
Beethoven was the superstar of his day, a beloved celebrity idolized on the streets of Vienna. He came from a long line of musicians—his grandfather (also Ludwig van Beethoven) was a pre-eminent musician in Bonn, Germany, where our Ludwig was born. Beethoven’s father was also a musician but never attained the prominence of the grandfather. Due to his disappointment, Ludwig’s father became an alcoholic who castigated his son. He made Ludwig, even at a very young age, practice continuously, sometimes through the night, in hopes of capitalizing on his precocious music gifts. Beethoven’s first public performance, promoted by his father, was when he was only seven years old. The cruelty of his father contributed to Beethoven’s well-known abrasive personality, but his upbraiding also contributed to Beethoven being one of the finest pianists of his time.
Beethoven composed his first piece at the age of 12. When he was 17 he traveled to Vienna—the music capital of the world—and played for Mozart. After hearing him, Mozart exclaimed, “Holy mackerel, that guy can really tickle the keys! ” Or he may have said, "Mark that young man, he will make a name for himself in the world. ” Mozart knew his stuff. Five years later Beethoven moved to Vienna for good, where he spent his life composing 722 musical pieces including nine symphonies, 32 piano sonatas, five piano concertos, and many chamber works including some ground-breaking string quartets. (You read it right. String quartets that were ground-breaking. Think of it!)
His most familiar pieces include his 5th Symphony, with probably the most recognizable four notes in the entire classical music repertoire. (Three of the same note, then down a third: Bahm—Bahm—Bahm BAAAHM.) Also, his Piano Sonata #14, known as the hauntingly beautiful Moonlight Sonata, and his 9th Symphony, his last and some think the greatest symphony composed by anyone of any age, with the popular Ode to Joy theme in the fourth movement. (Beethoven was the first composer to include vocals in a symphony, which is part of the reason the 9th was considered remarkable. Writing a symphony with lyrics pushed the envelope (not a 19th century phrase). Imagine what Beethoven would think of rap music today!)
Another beloved Beethoven piano piece that even novice piano players like me can play is Für Elise (it’s the piece Schroeder keeps returning to during the play rehearsal while Snoopy dances on the piano in “A Charlie Brown Christmas”). Für Elise wasn’t discovered until forty years after Beethoven’s death. (Oh, to be the finder of such a treasure!) It is not known for sure which Elise it may have been composed for, as there were three Elises who were a part of his life. In 1810, the year written on the original score, he proposed marriage to one of his students, Elise, so she was most likely the object of his famous Für Elise. She turned him down. (I bet he wrote the piece before she turned him down. If he’d written it afterward, it would be gloomy, dark music written in a minor key and Snoopy would not be dancing.)
Even before 1800, Beethoven began to show symptoms of the great tragedy of his life, which was the gradual and eventual total loss of his hearing. It was unfortunate and ironic that one of the greatest geniuses of music the world has ever known lost his ability to hear music! (Think of the ear worms the man must have heard in his head! We know of them because there are museums today that exhibit wallpaper samples with his music notes scribbled on them. Like all ear worms, those in Beethoven’s head played repeatedly until he could write them down. He did so on whatever he could find to write on.)
By 1819 he was completely deaf, yet some of his best-known works were composed after he lost his hearing, such as his 9th Symphony. He never heard a note of it performed even though many musicologists consider it to be one of the supreme achievements in the history of music.
It’s been speculated that the deafness could have been caused by syphilis, typhus or lead poisoning. Since his deafness only got worse and was incurable, Beethoven became quite despondent to the point where he contemplated suicide, yet he was driven to overcome his physical and emotional ailments to complete his artistic destiny.
In 1824 Beethoven himself conducted the premiere performance of his 9th Symphony. He was totally deaf so another conductor stood in the conductor’s pit unseen by the audience. At the end of the stirring performance when the last note was cut off, Beethoven could not hear and kept conducting until a soloist touched him on his arm. He was embarrassed but as he turned around he could see, though not hear, the standing ovation of the crowd.
Ludwig van Beethoven died of pneumonia at the age of 56 in 1827. It was such a big event that twenty thousand Viennese citizens lined the city streets as his funeral cortege passed by.
Beethoven was a rock star of his time and still is today among classical music fans. Happy birthday, Mr. Beethoven!
Note: Thanks to my affiliate Joe, who contributed significantly to the content of this column.
