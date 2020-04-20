The League of Women Voters of Estes Park (LWVEP) will post answers to questions posed to candidates for the Estes Park Health Board of Directors, in lieu of our usual Candidate Forums due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings. All registered voters in the Estes Valley are eligible to vote in DISTRICT elections.
There are seven candidates running for three positions on the Estes Park Health Board of Directors:
Aaron Alberter (AAlberter@yahoo.com); Stephen Alper (stephenalper@gmail.com); John Meissner (jdmeissner@usa.com); Monty Miller (incumbent) (montygmiller@gmail.com); Diane Muno (incumbent) (dianemuno@MSN.com); James Murphy (Denver_Visitor@yahoo.com); William Pinkham (incumbent) (binkham57@gmail.com).
Beginning April 3rd, the candidates’ answers will be available on the LWVEP website and beginning April 8 on our facebook page:
Website: www. lwv-estespark.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=853899348073608&ref=br_rs
Election day is May 5, 2020. Mail-only ballots for the Park Hospital District elections will be mailed to voters beginning April 13, 2020. Ballots should be mailed back by April 20. Voters who prefer to personally drop off a ballot may do so at Estes Park Health, 555 Prospect Avenue Monday through Friday, April 13 through May 4, between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm, and on May 5 between the hours of 9:00am and 7:00pm. The ballot box will be located in the entry way to the main lobby entrance of Estes Park Health. Voters delivering ballots to Estes Park Health are asked to drop off ballots as quickly as possible due to ongoing health considerations and to avoid hospital staff and those seeking care. Any changes to these instructions will be posted on this link: https://eph.org/about-us/board-of-directors/may-2020-board-election/
