Well the campaigning is virtually over. Win, lose or draw I want to say thanks to all those candidates that have put themselves out there for the benefit of the Estes Park citizens and willing to accept the public criticism for their efforts. My opponent, Wendy Koenig, has been a respectful, ethical opponent, as I believe all the candidates have been. Estes Park can’t go wrong with their choices. Although the candidate pool was smaller than in years past, the passion that each has for our community is not questionable but commendable. Regardless of who is on the Town Board as of 4/28/2020, our Town will be in good hands. The new Board will need the communities help as we restart our business engines. Few have been unaffected. This will be a time when buying local, whether it be dining out, buying a gift, candy or even a t-shirt from a store, may help someone stay in business and keep generating the critical sales tax that is essential in maintaining the town services we take for grant it. It is dramatic events like our current situation that help to bring into focus the priorities of life and identity the frivolous. Remembering that, in the middle of July, may be hard to do but I for one will appreciate those new smiling faces glazing at the mountains, relating their thrilling hiking adventures and exclaiming how many animals they saw today. Appreciating normal is my goal.
Thanks to all the Estes Park citizens who took time to vote,
Charley Dickey
Mayoral Candidate
