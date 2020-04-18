Thank you to everyone who participated in the recent municipal election. Please stay involved with Estes Park governance. My campaign stressed that I’m a listener who values communication. Your thoughts and suggestions will always be welcome.
My activities as a candidate involved answering questions from local residents, including people who aren’t yet old enough to vote. A middle school student asked “What does a Trustee do?” Perhaps you have wondered that yourself. In general terms, a Trustee’s job description includes providing leadership for and acting in the best interests of the town’s citizens, researching issues, facilitating communication between the residents and the town government, and reaching decisions that respect the views of diverse groups of people. The Town Board (Mayor and six Trustees) meets twice a month in a public setting, where they make decisions that range from granting liquor licenses for restaurants to approving big projects. They set the budget for the town, which takes several months to accomplish and involves input from residents. They spend a lot of time meeting with individuals and groups as well as studying town issues. It’s a big job and a great way to serve the community.
While waiting to be sworn in as a Trustee on April 28th, I’m preparing in a number of ways. People are already writing to me with town government questions or good suggestions. Top priorities at this time must involve dealing with the pandemic and helping our businesses, workers, and citizens in any ways possible. This is a difficult time like none of us has experienced before, and we must all support each other. It is imperative that we work together, as residents of the Estes Valley, of Larimer County, and of Colorado. Being aware that getting through the pandemic will require better testing and hopefully an effective vaccine, we must also prepare for the future. I have been studying the town budget, knowing that adjustments will need to be made while our income is negatively impacted. In addition, I’m reviewing other priorities and how my qualifications can best be utilized.
As I write this on Easter night, the snow continues to drift down while temperatures drop into the teens. We have participated in the 8 p.m. nightly howl in acknowledgment of our community connectedness and a world battling a common foe. I’m reminded once again that there are things in our lives that we can’t control, and there are both small and large actions we can take to contribute to the greater good. For now, my actions will focus on this community, to restore some normalcy and to create an optimal environment for all who live and work here. Please join me in this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.