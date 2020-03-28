At the time I sent last week’s letter to the editor, I was making the difficult but correct business decision to stop taking reservations at Wildwood Inn as of March 18th. I spent the remainder of the week making difficult phone calls, refunding deposits, as well as issuing gift certificates for future stays. During this process, my spirits were lifted more times than not, by the kindness and understanding of the guests that voiced to me appreciation for making a responsible business decision to cancel all reservations even though there was no mandate for closure in place at this time.
Closing our business is NOT about us… but what is BEST for our town and our citizens! When given the opportunity to serve our town as your next trustee, you can be assured that I will step up to the plate, making good business decisions for our town, just as I have in the past disasters our community has endured!
I want to personally thank the Mayor, Trustee’s, and the town administrator Travis Machalek for making the decision to have it mandatory to close ALL short term rentals to visitors. I believe that the sooner we can get people to self-quarantine for a few weeks, the sooner we can all get our lives and economy going again!
Your ballots should have arrived by now, I encourage you to choose me as your trustee. Please give me the opportunity to PROVE to you that what I say, is what I will do. I want to SHOW you the passion and dedication that I have to this community that I love so dearly. Many of you have voiced your support for me, and I am grateful, and for those that have not yet decided, I encourage you to reach out to me at cindy. y.election@gmail.com, to just get to know me better. or to ask questions or voice your concerns before marking your ballot, as I would love your support.
Please help each other the best you can during this difficult time and be safe!
Vote Cindy Younglund
For Town Trustee
