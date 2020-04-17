To The Editor:
Congratulations to the new Estes Park Mayor and Trustees. Though we have differed on what we think the job of a Town Board member encompasses, all the candidates ran positive campaigns with the “good of the Town” at heart which is what counts.
I’d like to thank all my supportive friends for their votes, letters of endorsement, and loyalty during the election. Your encouragement is so appreciated, and never forgotten.
The voters made their choices, and we must now look to the newly elected Mayor and Trustees for propelling our Town’s future. Thank you all for voting and participating in our Estes Park democratic process.
Ward Nelson
Estes Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.