As the electioneering season in Estes Park comes to end I would like to take this opportunity to thank those candidates who stepped forward to be a part of this process back in January. Quite obviously at that time no one could have anticipated the extraordinary changes this nation, state and community would have faced over the past months. With information and insights changing daily it is also difficult to imagine what the future, both near term and long term will bring. You are asked to place a Town Board that will need to be insightful and responsive to the very immediate needs of the entire community while insuring its long term future. I believe that newly elected Board will be called upon to think outside the box relative to the Town’s responsibilities and capacities to meet a new and different reality for our community. I believe that it will be key that this group has the support of the entire community as it makes these decisions. To that end if you have already voted, thank you. If you have yet to vote I would encourage you to do so.
On a personal note it has been suggested that my failure to actively campaign and/or invest in campaigning suggests a lack of interest in the Trustee position on my behalf. I assure you that this is not the case. I have maintained that I am more than happy to serve our community in this capacity. I am just not that excited about campaigning, never been much good at tooting my own horn or coming up with slick branding messages. If elected I assure you that I will share with the Town Board and the community every ounce of my experience and insight to insure that we rise to the occasion. If not elected I pledge my support to the new Town Board in whatever fashion may be appropriate.
Ultimately, I believe we will get through this together. I am optimistic that we as a community will address the challenges of this new reality. Over the year we have been faced with a variety of disasters and have faced them as a community to the benefit of all. This one is obviously significantly different but none the less not insurmountable.
