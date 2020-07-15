At its regular meeting July 14, the Estes Park Town Board reviewed options to fill a vacancy on the board, and voted to appoint the fourth place Trustee candidate from the April 7, 2020 election to fill the position. Candidate Scott Webermeier has agreed to fill the vacancy for the duration of the term of former Trustee Ken Zornes, through April 26, 2022. Mr. Webermeier will take the oath of office at the board's next regular meeting Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
Mayor Koenig commented, "The vote of our citizens during the recent April election was a primary consideration as the board decided to appoint Mr. Webermeier. We appreciate his willingness to serve the community as Trustee and look forward to working with him." Koenig also read a Resolution of Respect for Ken Zornes and noted the many ways he supported Estes Park during his time in the community.
As a statutory community, the Town of Estes Park is required to follow the guidelines outlined in state statute when faced with the need to fill a vacant board position. The board must either appoint an individual or set an election within 60 days from the date of the resignation to fill the term of the resigning Trustee. If the Board does not take action within 60 days, an election must be set to fill the vacancy.
For more information, please contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777 or townclerk@estes.org.
