Jerry E. Knutson passed away peacefully December 24, 2022 in Loveland Colorado.
Jerry was born in the small rural town of Hardy, Iowa in February of 1929. He grew up in Hardy with his mother, Carrie (Warren) Knutson, who managed the local café, his older brother Lane, and younger sister, Lila. His father, George Knutson, worked at a local grain elevator. Many of Jerry’s relatives emigrated from Norway.
The summer after he finished high school, he met and fell in love with Audrey Pletcher who was working as a telephone operator in Clarion. A chance meeting of two voices on the telephone was the beginning of a marriage that spanned over 60 years.
After they were married in February of 1948, the couple settled in Fort Dodge, Iowa where Jerry found a job at Montgomery Wards. After a few years, he worked his way up to manager of their tire department until finally opening his own tire business, Knutson Tire Co. in the late fifties.
In 1967, after their oldest daughter graduated from high school, they moved the entire family including the tire business to Estes Park, Colorado. They had been vacationing in Estes for many years to visit Audrey’s mother and younger brother and enjoy the Rocky Mountains. Jerry re-opened Knutson Tire Co. in Estes Park selling Michelin and Dunlop tires on Dunraven St. until the early 1990s when he made the decision to close the tire business and retire to his home in west Loveland.
He and Audrey started a small llama herd as a hobby, and enjoyed buying, selling and raising llamas for many years. They also loved travelling in their motorhome to visit family and friends mainly in Arizona. Jerry became a dedicated caregiver to Audrey who battled Alzheimer’s and after she passed away in 2008, he spent his days caring for his llamas and his two little dogs, mowing his two acres, buzzing around his property in his golf cart, going for breakfast at various local haunts with his friends, neighbors and family, or playing on his iPad. He was unusually ”techy” for a member of his generation! He really enjoyed texting, and was very well traveled on Google Earth!
Jerry was always optimistic, inquisitive, and eager to have friends and family drop in. He had more than a few close friends as well as his large loving family including many nieces and nephews. His failing eyesight and mobility issues eventually forced him to move into Assisted Living at Lakeview Commons and finally North Shore Nursing Facility in Loveland. The isolation during the pandemic was difficult, but, with the help of caring staff members, he was able to keep his spirits up cruising around in his mobilized wheelchair and enjoying frequent visits from his masked friends and family.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his close friends and extended family, nieces and nephews, and by his five daughters: Deborah (Jim) Watson, Peggy Knutson, Shelley (Brad) Doggett, Jacqueline Lawrence, who all reside in Estes Park, and Jennifer (Mark) Heisler of Scottsdale, AZ. He is also survived by his 14 Grandchildren, and 26 (and counting), Great- Grandchildren.
If you wish to honor Jerry’s memory, please consider a donation to your favorite pet/animal charity. Please leave condolences for the family at www.AllnuttLoveland.com.
