Q&A for Recreation & Park District Board candidates May 5, 2020 Election
The election for 3 open Board positions on the Recreation & Park District Board is May 5, 2020. This election is currently planned to be an in-person election. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the League of Women Voters of Estes Park is unable to hold an in-person Voter Forum for the candidates. We submitted the following questions to each of the eight Board candidates and present their answers below.
1. Why are you running for the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors and what personal experiences, education and other qualifications do you feel you bring to this position?
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: As a 20 year resident of the Estes Valley, I believe in giving back to my community in ways that utilize my experience and desire to make a difference. I have a background in Natural Resources and Education, and have personally enjoyed many of the facilities managed by the EVRPD including the Marina and Lake Trail, Community Center, and Stanley Park. In my professional career I have managed a program budget, staff, and provided strategic decision making which give me the skills to thoughtfully weigh in on the issues facing the EVRPD. I currently sit on two other boards in the Estes Valley and understand the complex dynamics of offering a meaningful contribution to a board of directors. Serving on a board such as this would offer me a chance to tackle concerns and problem- solve for solutions that best meet the needs of the greatest number of citizens.
Answer from David Boon: I have been involved in sports and recreation at the public level for more than 30 years. As a youth growing up in Florida I had easy access to playing tennis on public courts, baseball on public fields, and recreating with my friends and family in parks. Our move to Colorado over 30 year ago was partially driven to be involved in more mountain activities. I have skied Hidden Valley Ski area in RMNP before it was closed, and hiked and skied many of trails in RMNP. I gained an appreciation for public spaces. I have a BS in Biology from FAU, an MS in Agronomy and a Teaching Certificate (Secondary Science) from CSU. As a former Environmental Consultant I have conducted environmental audits, education and training for both the Bureau of Reclamation and the National Park Service, which included operations here in Estes Park.
Tennis is the sport I am most passionate about and it paid for all my college. I am a 30 year member of the United States Professional Tennis Association, a member of the Professional Tennis Registry, a former national trainer for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and a current School Clinician for USTA Colorado. I have been a recreational coach for all age levels and abilities for most of my adult life. I am the Executive Director for three non-profit organizations and have been on the Board of many others. I am currently on the Board for Rocky Mountain Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) and a senior counselor for this week-long youth leadership camp.
My wife, June and I have owned property in the valley for more than 20 years and in 2018, sold our home of 28 years in Fort Collins and moved to a property we own in Stanley Heights. Our family lives have been enriched by the quality recreation that exists here in Estes. Easy access and affordable costs have benefited our two daughters, Denali and Logan, named after the two tallest mountains in North America, our son, Mike, and our two grandchildren, Ridley and Bodhi. I want that accessibility and affordability for all – community members and visitors alike.
Answer from Ryan Bross: My wife Pamela and I are new to town, having moved here last year from Missouri for a job opportunity on my end after several years of effort. Being new to town, I started looking for ways to be engaged in the community. We were both community bankers in Missouri, and volunteering has always been a part of our lives. We both have a passion for healthy living, and we were fortunate that my wife was able to get a job with EVRPD. When I learned that EVRPD was going to have board openings, it seemed like a natural fit by combining my passion for exercise with my desire to contribute.
My degree is in business management, and I have been a community banker for my entire career. As such, I have experience with and knowledge about a broad range of businesses. With my background in finance, I believe that I will bring a fiscally responsible perspective to the board.
In my prior community, I was involved with the Chamber of Commerce and the Great Circle Regional Advisory Council, I was a United Way campaign volunteer coordinator and Boy Scouts Great Rivers Council campaign volunteer, and I worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Central Missouri Food Bank.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: I am seeking re-election for the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors because I care about the services it provides to the citizens of the District. I have a B.
S. Degree in Education from Fort Hays Kansas State University and a M.A. Degree in Recreation Administration from the University of Northern Colorado. I am retired after serving 38 years as an administrator in the public park and recreation profession. I held administrative positions with the Sterling, Colorado and the Greeley, Colorado Park and Recreation Departments. My most recent position was with the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District serving as the Executive Director for 23 years. I am currently serving a four-year term on the Board of Directors for Estes Valley Recreation and Park District with the term expiring May 2020.
Answer from Heather Gooch: I have spent several years with a deep intent to serve others and support my community. In 2014, I joined the local non-profit, Families for Estes. I was appointed as the Vice President shortly thereafter, and I have served on their board in this leadership role until this year when the organization made the tough decision to dissolve due to lack of interest in new members. I have worked for the Estes Park School District since 2015 as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and the Secretary to the Board of Education. I know and respect policy governance, the role that the board plays, and the value found in an organization that serves the people. I am also the treasurer for the subdivision in which I reside, the Retreat Landowners Association.
Answer from Jason Knudson: I am running for the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors because I believe a strong recreation district is critical to building the type of community we all want to live, work, and play in.
I grew up in the Estes Valley participating in EVRPD programs and now that I am back with my own family, living in Estes, I want to give back to ensure EVRPD continues to deliver quality recreation options to residents and visitors in a responsible, and sustainable way.
I recently retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the Navy after 20 years of service. I served in many roles on aircraft carriers, submarines, as a part of Naval Special Warfare and lived around the world. One thing that always connected my family to the places we lived was a strong community around a central recreation program. I have seen many different recreation programs working around the world, and I want to bring that insight to the board.
I graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Philosophy, which I applied to technology scouting for the Department of Defense in Silicon Valley. There, I met with hundreds of companies, and was responsible for evaluating the business health of each of them. One of the jobs of a board director is to observe and advise the actions of the organization you are a part of. I am uniquely qualified to do this for EVRPD, and will bring a diverse set of experiences to those of the directors already on the board.
I currently run my own business consulting company from my home and serve as President of the Koral Heights Property Owners Association in Estes Park and as a Board Director of the nonprofit organizations, Catalyst Campus Technology Incubator and Center for Technology, Research, and Commercialization in Colorado Springs.
Answer from Sarah Metz: I am running for the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors so that I can serve all those, in all walks of life, that enjoy everything that the EVRPD has to offer. From young children to seniors, and everyone in between, the EVRPD is important to us all, and I want to be a voice for the people of the Estes Valley. I want to help the EVRPD continue to grow and succeed with the great staff and leadership we have.
I’m a mother and wife of a native-born Estes Park local. My husband and I are both small business owners who value the community in many ways. I love that I’m growing my family here in the Estes Valley because of the nature, beauty, and safety that we all value.
I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science from the University of South Florida and have my Physical Therapist Assistant degree as well. I have always been passionate about helping others, wellness, health, fitness, and rehabilitation. I understand the importance of all of these in everyone’s life, no matter what age. I came to Estes Park as an intern at MedEx of Estes and was fortunate enough to lead group exercise at the Senior Center. This helped me understand how seniors value their center and accommodations. I think that having the senior center at the community center helped bring more opportunities to the aging population and I hope we can continue to improve this for years to come.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: I decided to run for the board of directors to add a different voice than the board has had historically. I am a long time resident in Estes Park and have been very active in the community, sitting on non-profit boards and the Family Advisory Board, a recommending board to the town trustees. I am a former elementary school teacher, I have worked on a county substance-use prevention initiative, and am currently working for the library. I believe it is very important to support the young people in our community so they make positive choices for their future. I also believe it is very important to give all of our community an opportunity to recreate as this supports positive mental health.
2. What values and decision-making process will you bring to new issues that come before the board?
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: I value honesty and transparency as a way to build trust and communicate the issues facing the EVRPD to the community. Too often, decisions are made in a vacuum without
providing the reasons “why” to justify the actions taken. I believe that by thoughtfully considering options, clear and concise decision making, and a two-way communication process will provide citizens with the confidence to trust that the decisions made by the board are in the best interest of community members and the resources managed by EVRPD.
Answer from David Boon: I believe in value based decisions that are made through careful review of accurate data and consultation with knowledgeable staff, public stakeholders, and others. I believe in transparency and stakeholder participation and want what is best for the EVRPD, the community and its members. Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak I was working on helping EVRPD apply for a USTA grant for $50,000 to help with resurfacing of the badly conditioned tennis court in Stanley Park. I believe in leveraging funding and if we can get matching funds or grants to help offset the community's costs – well count me in. I believe in transparency and being a good steward of public trust and resources.
Answer from Ryan Bross: I am from a small rural community in northeast Missouri and grew up in the outdoors on my grandparent’s farm. Hard work has always been the expectation and a part of my life from a young age. And I wouldn’t be the community banker that I am without honesty, integrity, and discretion which are a part of my everyday life. I believe that I have something to offer the board but am also looking at this as a learning opportunity.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: Any new issue that comes before the Board must fit within the guidelines of the District’s mission. I also believe that good recreation programs add to the quality of life of its citizens. The District provides services to all age groups and I must admit that I have a soft spot for youth programs. I feel the board must create a vision of the future that is financially sustainable. Studying all pro and con components of any new idea is critical for the decision-making process of the board. As a past administrator and board member, I feel I have the personal skills to address new issues that come before the board. It is important to respect opinions of community members, staff, and other board members in the decision-making process.
Answer from Heather Gooch: I see myself as a person who is able to see the “big picture”. I pride myself in using sound judgment by weighing the pros and cons of each opportunity. I am open to innovative and creative ideas. I pride myself on ethical decisions and have the capacity to “take the heat” when unpopular, but necessary, decisions are made. It’s important to hear the voice of all of the constituents that you represent and open your point of view to be able to look at things from varied and different perspectives.
Answer from Jason Knudson: EVRPD is a non-profit organization that works closely with the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County to deliver recreation and park services to the Estes Valley. It receives its operating income from a combination of fees from services, grants, and tax revenue from the Estes Valley.
As a board member, I need to be conscious of the responsibilities board members have to the citizens of the Estes Valley, the town, business partners, and EVRPD as an organization.
I need to act with honesty, transparency, integrity, and courage on the board. To do so, I intend to operate based on a set of priorities.
My first priority is to ensure EVRPD is meeting the needs of the citizens of the Estes Valley, which includes those in town as well as those outside of town limits and in the Estes Valley Recreation District.
My second priority is to ensure financial viability of the EVRPD offerings. If EVRPD is unable to operate as a business, it is unable to deliver the services required by our district members, when district members need them.
My third priority is to ensure EVRPD remains relevant to the entire community. That means understanding the seasonal nature of Estes Park’s economy and the status of EVRPD as one of the largest employers in the Estes Valley. We have a responsibility to our senior citizens, our children, and working age adults. We also have a responsibility to the visitors to our beautiful home, as well as the seasonal workers that make our community run during the summers. The role of a board director is often to be an advisor on how to share limited resources across user groups, and how to apply innovation to EVRPD to keep programs fresh and relevant to all these groups.
I will promise to do my best as a board director to balance these three priorities to ensure EVRPD is a vibrant and sustainable organization long into the future.
Answer from Sarah Metz: I am always honest and fair. I work very well with others while valuing others’ opinions. I work extra hard for the people who rely on me and I try to put others’ needs before my own. I look for the good in everyone and try to put myself in others’ shoes to understand different points of view. When making decisions, I am always ethical and moral, while being kind to everyone.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: I believe it is very important to listen to all sides including public comment before making any decisions. There can be unintended consequences to decisions and it’s important to understand those as well. As a board, it is vital to make the best decision that benefits the most people.
3. In your opinion what needs to happen so the Recreation and Park District stays a vibrant and sustainable organization in the future?
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: If the current COVID outbreak is teaching us anything, it’s that change is inevitable and to survive and thrive means embracing this change and adapting to new ways of doing things. I think the EVRPD has done a wonderful job of managing its long-standing sites in town such as golf courses and campgrounds. I would like to see a bit more consideration given to some of the newer facilities such as the community center, which embraces a new demographic of recreation users and caters to multigenerational audiences. I appreciate that our town has voted to engage in a variety of recreational opportunities and would like to explore how to better support a few of our newer additions.
Answer from David Boon: To keep EVRPD staying vibrant and sustainable in the future requires knowing what the community wants and needs and to be fiscally responsible with public resources. We also need to keep a watchful eye on other similar communities to see what is on the cutting edge of recreation. The newly formed EVRPD Foundation is one step toward creating greater sustainability for the future.
Answer from Ryan Bross: To be a sustainable organization the District must continue to innovate over time. The virtual classes are an example of how this is happening now. Exploring new recreational opportunities as trends change, like adding the disc golf course, is vital in order to increase participation and serve the community. EVRPD is not here to dictate to the community what their options are, they are here to provide the opportunities that the community demands as best they can. And like any organization, continuing to invest in their people is very important. Exceptional facilities are underutilized if the staff is not knowledgeable and well trained.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: Quality programs and services will help the District to stay vibrant and sustainable in the future. This can be obtained by defining a vision through proper planning, including fiscal planning through annual budgets and multi-year capital planning, meeting the current and future trends in programming and services, and employee development.
Answer from Heather Gooch: I believe that the successful future of the Recreation and Park District will rely on strong leadership, focused direction, strategic planning, and maintaining and strengthening community and stakeholder relationships. The ability to maintain a vision and mission to support healthy, active lifestyles for all ages, abilities and income levels will be critical. The best way to sustain success is to provide ample means for two-way communication, remain adaptable and listen to the community, employees, and visitors and their needs.
Answer from Jason Knudson: One of my mentors told me when I started with another non-profit, “Not for profit does not mean we have to operate at a loss. A non-profit is a business where the goal is social good, not profit. However, if you can’t make the business run, there is no way you can do your social good.”
The first thing EVRPD must do in order to be vibrant and sustainable is to have a sustainable business plan. This means, for every service EVRPD offers, it must find a way to pay for it. Since EVRPD has the ability to gather tax revenue, it must constantly balance its ability to provide services with the willingness of the tax base to pay for them. For additional services beyond that which taxpayers have paid for, EVRPD needs to offset expenses with revenue.
Vibrancy is the way EVRPD creates that sustainable business plan. In the next few years, EVRPD will need to review the services they are providing to make sure they are relevant in the new recreation economy. EVRPD may need to make adjustments to the way campgrounds, golf courses, and the marina are run in order to better respond to our actual customers. EVRPD can’t simply assume the way we have always done it will sustain EVRPD into the future.
EVRPD needs to take advantage of advances in technology and communication to modernize its services. Innovation will cause change, so at the same time, EVRPD needs to constantly seek out input from our actual users.
Finally, I would be remiss to not talk about environmental sustainability. EVRPD should consider its environmental impact in all it does. It must do so in a way that is responsible both to the planet and also to the business of running EVRPD. I will be an advocate for the environment as strongly as I am for recreation in Estes Valley.
EVRPD will be vibrant and sustainable if it smartly invests in innovation with involvement from the community and ensures the business of the non-profit is able to sustain itself for the public good.
Answer from Sarah Metz: I think the rec and park district already does a great job at what they do. To stay vibrant and sustainable, I think that the board members need to be very open to allow the community to know that they can express their concerns and opinions. I believe we need to implement ideas from all walks of life to help benefit everyone that live within the Estes Valley, while keeping in mind that tourism is an important part of our healthy economy and funding. Communicating with the community is key to success.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: I believe it will be crucial as a new board, to work towards a recovery plan for the Covid pandemic. How can the board work with the local health department in order for people to recreate safely after the threat is over? How can the board support its employees in an economically viable way? After the initial dust settles from the pandemic, I would like to work towards keeping everyone healthy so we can all enjoy the amenities that the Estes Valley Park and Recreation District has to offer.
4. Do you think the Recreation and Park District should expand services to include managing or acquiring new recreational areas, like the planned Thumb open space? Why or why not?
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: As I mentioned above, change is an inevitable fact of life and can often be a very good thing! I believe that exploring ways to connect citizens to new recreational areas is a positive way to showcase all our town has to offer to its residents. I also believe that each new opportunity will be unique and any decisions to move forward should be weighed carefully using the facts and input from experts and citizens alike.
Answer from David Boon: Expanding and acquiring new recreational areas depends on a number of important factors. Does EVRPD have the funding? Will it take away funding of other needs? Is it something the community wants and values? How much opportunity for additional or new recreational activities will it bring to the community? How will it benefit our community and our environment? As for the Thumb Open Space there seems to be interest by the climbing community, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts but there are also some concerns by citizens over the use of tax payer funds to acquire and maintain the space. There are others, Land Trust, RM Conservancy, Town of EP, and as I understand it, a number of conservation easements that border the space that might be in a better position to take the leadership role. Unfortunately, I do not know enough about the community benefits and community concerns to offer an opinion at this time as to whether it would be wise to acquire it and place under EVRPD.
Answer from Ryan Bross: I do think EVRPD should expand services as it makes sense to do so. Whether or not it makes sense to manage the Thumb space would depend on a number of factors. The mission of the District is “To enrich lives with quality recreation”. While I certainly think the Thumb & Open Space would fit under that criteria, it is a different type of property than what is in the current portfolio. I suspect it would require expertise that may not currently be available in-house, I don’t know that I could support that without knowing more.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: Obviously, the District should always continue and strive to expand and implement new services. However, some don’t cost much and some come with a very expensive capital and operational cost. One question that must be answered first, is the District able to meet the performance standards of our existing facilities? Currently Stanley Park needs to improved and updated and an overall master plan is being developed. The 18-hole golf course has a 40-year old irrigation system that needs to be replaced. Managing and acquiring new properties need to be thoroughly reviewed for their value to the community and financial implications. From a practical standpoint, I think we need to focus on upgrading our current facilities before entering into large cost capital
projects. As far as managing new areas, we’d also have to look at that cost in relation to our management plan for services offered.
Answer from Heather Gooch: I do believe that this discussion should be open and would support the idea of managing and acquiring new recreational areas to expand services. In my opinion, these acquisitions would need to align with the overall EVRPD mission and vision, and provide benefits for both the community they serve as well as make fiscal sense for the overall budget for the district. A robust recreation district that serves a diverse population is essential.
Answer from Jason Knudson: I think it’s a great idea to expand the services of EVRPD as long as the non- profit can sustain it. Taking on new recreation areas like the Thumb Open space is desirable, however it will require additional employees to ensure safety, security, and cleanliness of the area.
Since open space recreation areas are not generally revenue generators like the marina, golf course, recreation center, or campgrounds, it is likely the addition of the Thumb Open Space will result in a new tax issue for EVRPD taxpayers to support expanded EVRPD services.
I am supportive of alternative funding means including working with other foundations and grant organizations, however, I will only support expansion of EVRPD services with a business plan that does not put existing services at risk.
Answer from Sarah Metz: Yes, I do think the rec and park district should expand services to include managing or acquiring new recreational areas. I think the district still has room to grow for the well- being of the people in the Estes Valley. I think there’s been enough feedback that shows that acquiring new areas like the Thumb would be beneficial and is important to the population here.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: Before any expansion is considered, a financial work plan would need to be developed. It will take some time for our economy to recover and it’s a must to make wise, thoughtful decisions when it comes to adding additional services to the district. The Thumb open space would need to be reviewed in detail as a board before a decision would need to be made.
5. What are your thoughts on the current status and the future for each department? (example: golf courses, campgrounds, marina, parks & trails, community center)
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: I would like to see the data on each department and hear the thoughts of other community and board members before making recommendations. I believe that with a finite amount money to contribute to the success of each department, it will be important to weigh all factors such as usage, revenue, contribution to the good of the community, ease of upkeep, etc. when offering thoughts on status and future. I believe that we should prioritize operations that provide the most positive impact for our citizens and seek alternative funding sources when applicable for those that are struggling.
Answer from David Boon: I have used most of the amenities of the EVRPD Departments with the exception of the golf course. I am a user of the marina (kayaking and fishing), the Community Center, and have really enjoyed the trails system during our Corona virus lockdown. Walking the loop around Lake Estes has allowed my wife and I to stay active, say hello to friends at appropriate distances, and to take in the beauty of Estes Park. I cannot make specific recommendations on the various departments within EVRPD without having a full briefing on their needs, current and future, and reviewing the budget which I am certain is on hold during the corona virus outbreak. I do think that the tennis courts are long overdue for repairs.
Answer from Ryan Bross: I am most familiar with the Community Center and believe that it is a fantastic resource for the entire town. A facility of that quality in a town this size is exceptional. Its quality is equal to or better than facilities I used in Columbia, MO, a college town of 120,000+. We also use a number of the trails on a regular basis. I have less experience with the golf course and marina venues, but believe they are popular and need to be maintained in order to maximize the customer experience.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: Trails – I’m a strong advocate for trails because of their health benefits and also for their connectivity to other recreational resources in the area. The District is currently collaborating with the Town of Estes on the Fall River trail corridor. The District has $175K earmarked annually for trail development and maintenance as part of a 2008 election. Maximum trail development is best implemented through grants, collaboration with other entities, and hearing the recommendations as defined by the Trails Committee Advisory Board.
Parks – The District manages Stanley Park and several day use areas around Lake Estes, Marys Lake, and East Portal. I feel that Stanley Park needs updating and the process is under study with a master plan being developed. The outlying day use areas are owned by the Bureau of Reclamation and managed by the District. They are fairly natural and are suitable for picnicking, fishing and outdoor recreation. Their status is acceptable with the setting and rest areas are provided.
Community Center – The District has a new and outstanding community and recreation center. I am proud of being able to serve on the Board for its development and implementation. It offers a wide- variety of healthy and recreational programs for all ages of the community. Its future focus needs to be providing needed and desired quality programs.
Marina – Lake Estes, the marina, Lake Estes Trail, and the related outlying lands are facilities owned by the Bureau of Reclamation and managed by the District. These areas not only provide opportunities for the community but also for visitors to the community. Lake Estes Trail is a valuable asset, especially during this pandemic period, of providing an opportunity to be outside and exercising.
Golf Courses – They are used by all age groups. Both golf courses allow scenic vistas, provide aesthetic open space, wildlife site seeing, and the opportunity to play golf. The Estes Park Junior Golf program has been recognized for its quality. The golfing industry is certainly changing and the District is studying revenue generating opportunities in this enterprise fund. From a capital expenditure stand-point the District needs to find the resources needed to replace an aging irrigation system at the 18-hole golf course, which is 40 years old.
Campgrounds – The Estes Park Campground at Mary’s Lake and Estes Park Campground at East Portal are also owned by the Bureau of Reclamation and managed by the District. The campgrounds are in need of infrastructure improvements and earmarked funds from the current fee structure are being set aside to make these needed improvements. The needs are great but progress is being made to meet the needed improvements.
Shooting ranges – The outdoor range at Common Point and the indoor range at Stanley Park are operated by a concessionaire called the Estes Park Gun & Archery Club. The Outdoor Range at Common Point sustained a lot of damage during the 2013 flood and many physical improvements were made to the range. Local law enforcement departments use these facilities for training. The District emphasizes safety and Best Management Practices for Shooting Ranges with the concessionaire.
Answer from Heather Gooch: Given the circumstances that we find ourselves in due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this is a hard question to answer. I fear for the future of all of these departments, but the same can be true of all of our Estes Park businesses that rely on human services and consumers to sustain. I think until our community has been able to move past these current events and begin to heal and recover, there is no foreseeable way to answer this question, but I am optimistic that our community will band together and rise to the occasion.
Answer from Jason Knudson: In general, EVRPD operates at a deficit without its tax subsidy. Operating at a deficit is normal for recreation districts, however it doesn’t have to be for Estes Valley. Other recreation districts like Durango are close to revenue neutral (~96% recovery) while Avon is revenue positive (~107!% revenue recovery). The overall EVRPD business goals should be (in order):
1) increase existing revenue
2) invest in new revenue streams
3) make existing programs more efficient
4) divest of programs that are not cost effective
Tax revenue is a great way of investing in programs that are not revenue generating (e.g. open space initiatives ) and in providing capital costs for buildings (recreation center) and should continue.
Departments:
Recreation Services – The diversity of recreation services has increased dramatically since I was involved in youth sports. My children have many more options. However, I am concerned that the vast majority of youth recreation services are introductory in nature. I would like to see professionalization in one or two sports, including the hiring of full-time coaches in those areas.
Recreation Center – The Recreation Center is entering its 3rd year of operations.
Memberships have leveled off and are not able to fully recover the costs of the facility. Despite that, the addition of new programs has increased revenues by 17% in 2019. The Recreation center should continue to invest in new revenue sources including food services and retail. It should continue to experiment with new programs including virtual programs (more discussion later) to find the right mix for the community.
Pool – The pool has been significantly upgraded with the addition of the lazy river, children’s area, and hot tub. I would like to see the creation of a year-round swimming and diving programs that could carry swimmers from Learn to Swim through age group swimming programs and into adult competitive swimming. Currently, the swimming program is being run by dedicated volunteers. This is not ideal or sustainable.
Golf Courses – Golf Courses, by their nature have high operating expenses. The EVRPD budget provides focus on improving revenues to the golf courses. Golf courses are increasingly being called on to modernize. In addition to raising prices, the golf courses should review the entire user experience for our golfers. EVRPD provides two of the most scenic courses in the world, and I fully support sustaining both the 18 hole and 9 hole long into the future.
Marina – The Marina continues to be a major revenue provider to EVRPD. EVRPD should continue to invest in modernization of the Marina to ensure continued excellence. The management of the Marina continues to be excellent!
Parks and Trails – EVRPD should focus first on ensuring long term viability of the parks it has, before expanding park services. Stanley Park is long overdue for improvement, which has started with the removal of the 20 year old youth trailer. I support paving the Stanley Park parking lot and upgrading playground equipment. The dog park needs to install water for the dogs, and I support expansion of the Lake Estes Trail. If the Thumb Open Space is added, the district should consider hiring additional staff to manage the property.
Campgrounds – An excellent resource for our visitors. EVRPD campgrounds are profitable and I wonder how we can encourage more use by Estes Valley residents as well.
The EVRPD 2020 Budget may be found here: https://evrpd.colorado.gov/sites/evrpd/files/Budget%202020_Final%20Certified.pdf
Answer from Sarah Metz: I don’t know enough about each and every department, but I think that they are all strong and have so much to offer. I believe there’s room to improve some departments, like maintaining and improving some parks and trails, for example. The golf course appears to be very successful seasonally, while many locals and tourists enjoy them thoroughly. I feel that they are beautifully maintained and have good operations, therefore, may not need much improvement in the near future.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: I would like to hear from the director that oversees each department regarding the current status and what they would like to see in the future. I would also like to know how the closure of recreation has impacted their department and what initial steps they plan to take when we are given clearance to open from the health officials. The information that each department shares will impact future decisions and priorities for the entire district.
6. Do you favor replacing live instructors with on-line instructors? Why or Why not?
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: As an avid community center user, I believe that we should never completely replace the human connection that a live instructor provides with technology. I personally would prefer having a live instructor teach my class and would need to see the data supporting any decision to provide on-line instruction over having the individualized attention provided by an in-class instructor. Any decision of this magnitude should only be made after thoughtful consideration of the options, a public comment period, and plenty of transparent communication by and to those affected.
Answer from David Boon: I believe there is value with a live instructor but have become more involved with on-line instruction, especially since the lockdown due to corona virus. I have been both a deliverer and a recipient of on-line training and both have limitations and beneficial qualities. I believe it depends on the type of class (yoga, tennis, etc.), the needs of the individual (homebound folks versus those that can get out and about), the costs, space, and equipment needs.
Answer from Ryan Bross: I think there is a place for both. I have tried classes both ways, and while I prefer a live instructor, I think being able to offer an online version in order to expand offerings or during a time of transition is a great alternative. The current closure is a great example of this, with the rec center offering online classes to their members. This is a fantastic perk and an example of the district really adding value to the community even when the facilities are unavailable.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: I believe patrons prefer live instructors to on-line instructors. During this pandemic my wife has used the on-line Zumba class for an exercise program. During normal operation the District needs to have program attendance sufficient to support the instructor expense. Rather than deleting a program with low attendance, the on-line class provides an opportunity to participate in a desired activity.
Answer from Heather Gooch: I believe that there is no “one size fits all” for any offering, in general or in recreation because we serve a diverse population of residents and guests. When evaluating the effectiveness of a solution or opportunity, we must look at all factors. For me personally, I prefer to be in the presence of an in person instructor and that is how I best succeed with a workout routine. Given the circumstance our community finds themselves in now with social distancing and mandated stay-at- home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online instruction has proven to be valuable and meaningful in the absence of that in-person contact, when done correctly. We have to be open to several options, especially in an industry as vast and personalized as recreation and fitness.
Answer from Jason Knudson: The issue of choosing virtual instructors vs live instructors is a false dichotomy. It is not an either/or decision, EVRPD should invest in both. Early on, the Recreation Center had only live instructors. As a result, the exercise rooms spent much of their time unutilized. Those programs available were limited to the instructors who were available to teach them.
Nothing can replace a good, live instructor. However, I appreciate the option of having virtual classes to provide diversity and programming where it did not exist. This includes providing Les Mills programs for children in the Cubz Den program.
I understand several live classes were cancelled when the Les Mills virtual program was instituted. I investigated this and those classes that were cancelled were not meeting minimum attendance levels.
So, I highly support decisions, especially difficult ones, that provide additional value to our members, but also support sustaining EVRPD as a business.
As an additional benefit, the relationship with Les Mills has allowed the Estes Valley Community Center to provide virtual programming at no additional cost to EVCC members during the COVID – 19 crisis. This unexpected benefit is very welcome and further expands the value of virtual programs.
I support virtual programs and live instructors because I believe EVRPD needs to keep experimenting and pushing the limits of what is possible for our members.
Answer from Sarah Metz: As a person who values fitness and exercise, I enjoy group exercise as much as anyone. Because of this, I don’t favor replacing live instructors with on-line instructors. I think it’s very important to have live instructors to help with your form, explanation, and improving personal experience. I believe the group exercise classes would suffer greatly, and not be utilized, if the instructors were not live. Plus, we have so many wonderful and educated fitness instructors in the Estes Valley that rely on the Community Center’s support.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: I have gone back and forth on the live versus on-line instructors. I believe that each has their place. I have not had the time to attend an on-line instructed class before the closure but have heard positive feedback. Once the community center is opened back up, I believe the board will have more data to make a better decision. After opening, I would like to see both continued and data collected to make a better decision.
7. How are you and your family currently utilizing all that the Recreation and Park District offers?
Answer from Rachel Balduzzi: Pre-COVID, I used the community center 3-5 times a week to work out and take classes. My son also walked to the community center after school to play basketball with friends or do his homework. As a family, we frequently use the Lake Estes Bike Trail to jog, walk our dog, or enjoy fishing below the dam. We also have utilized the Marina to put in Kayaks and float around in Lake Estes. When my son was younger, we frequented the various playgrounds around town including Stanley Park, which is now where his baseball practice and games take place in the summer. I have participated in charity golf events at the 18-hole golf course, have provided educational programming at the East Portal Campground, and have attended events at multiple EVRPD venues. I enjoy a majority of the facilities that EVRPD manages and would consider it a privilege to help provide the leadership to assist with their continued success.
Answer from David Boon: My wife June and I enjoy many of what ERPD has to offer. From walking the trails, the marina and lake, to use of the community center for our use and our grandchildren when they visit. Could we enjoy more of the amenities offered – yes we could and yes we intend to.
Answer from Ryan Bross: My wife is the Aquatics Manager at the Community Center, so she is there on a daily basis. I’m a constant user of the Community Center as well, and usually there when the doors open so that I can work out before I go into the office. We also enjoy the trails as much as we can. As we become more familiar with all there is to offer, we plan to take advantage of more of the options.
Answer from Stanley Gengler: My wife and I both use the Community Center about 4 or 5 times a week to do cardio activities and lifting using the machine weights. In addition, my wife attends a Zumba class. It’s been difficult for both of us to not use the facility during the pandemic season. We both understand the need for the closure to get ahead of this disease. In addition, my wife and I play golf and both are members of the local golf associations. We also use Lake Estes and the neighborhood trails for walking.
Answer from Heather Gooch: My family holds an annual pass and has since the opening of the Estes Valley Community Center. I have been a huge proponent of the role that the EVRPD plays in our community dynamic. We participate in a large majority of the offerings. My husband coaches baseball, both of my sons play baseball, and our kids have been involved in the Rec District sport programs since they were old enough to play organized sports. We enjoy family time at the leisure pool, participate in fitness classes, enjoy swim lessons, special programming such as “Night at the Rec” and utilize the Bobcat Camp offerings when the Elementary School is out of class. We utilize the many trails available throughout this community, and enjoy time at the marina, walking around the lake and taking in the wonder that is our own backyard.
Answer from Jason Knudson: I am married and have three beautiful boys, Sean (14), Ryan (12), and Colin (11). My wife, Ivana, is employed by EVRPD. My children spend most of their afternoons in either school programs or EVRPD sports programs. They have done baseball, basketball, mountain biking, and enjoy the swimming and diving programs at the pool. We take our dog to the dog park and enjoy the trails and parks maintained by EVRPD on a regular basis. I personally enjoy golfing and fishing at Lake Estes and Mary’s Lake. When friends come to visit, we routinely bring them to the Community Center for the hot tub or to work out.
I have also been the Assistant Coach for the Estes Park High School Boys swimming and helped coach the Estes Park Aquatics Club. As a long time Estes Park swimmer in school and with the Estes Park Otters when they were around, I am passionate about the Estes Park swim program, and excited about the future of its relationship with EVRPD.
Answer from Sarah Metz: My family and I have been members of the Community Center since the day it opened. We also utilize the Marina and golf course every summer. We spend many days at Stanley Park with our daughter, and I play co-ed softball every Summer and Fall. We also hike Homer Rouse Trail with our dogs. These are just a few of the places we utilize and enjoy. We value every bit of what the Rec and Park District have to offer and feel so fortunate to live in the most beautiful place in the world.
Answer from Karen Randinitis: My family loves to recreate. We are golfers, cyclists, trail runners, swimmers, and use the community center frequently. I would like to share for full transparency that I do not have any relatives or family that work for the Rec District.
