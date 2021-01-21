Lori Lynn Person, 75, of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away on 12/3/2020 from complications from surgery. She was born to parents Joseph & Patricia Pagel on 11/23/1945 in Denver, Colorado.
Lori graduated from South High School in Denver in 1962. After two seasons living in Vail, Lori moved back to Denver and met her future husband Larry, whom she married in 1969 and had her only son David with, in 1974. The family moved to Alaska for several years in the 1970s which Lori described as one of the most cherished times in her life. Relocating to Arvada in the 1980s, Lori began to develop a strong passion for assisting the elderly community, and went back to school to further her education in geriatric studies. She worked as a social worker and manager of a retirement complex in Arvada. Lori loved making the residents smile and looked forward to bringing joy to their lives each day she came to work. Lori loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, wildlife watching, photography, the art of Thomas Mangelson, and the inspiring words of Maya Angelou. Lori always made the effort to give unconditionally to all those around her, and went out of her way to make others feel special, even if she wasn't feeling well or was having a bad day.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Patricia Pagel. She is lovingly survived by her son David and ex-husband Larry. Lori was the best mother, wife, role model, and genuine friend, anyone could ask for. She will always be cherished, remembered and loved by the many who had the blessing to know her.
A celebration of Lori's life is scheduled for February 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Evangelical Church, 451 Promontory Dr. Estes Park, CO. 80517.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any gifts or donations go to the Solve ME/CFS Initiative, which works to develop cures and treatments for those suffering with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. https://solvecfs.org/donate/
