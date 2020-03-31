How to return ballots or have a ballot reissued
The Town of Estes Park will hold the next regular Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a mail ballot-only election. Ballots were mailed to all registered voters March 16. Absentee ballots can be requested through April 3. Voters may cast ballots now through 7 p.m. April 7 at the Town Clerk's office.
The Town Clerk encourages voters to mail their ballots by March 31 to ensure the ballot is received by election day. Although replacement ballots can be mailed from the Clerk's office through April 3, ballots mailed after March 31 may not be received by election day. For voter convenience, the Town Clerk's office has established a drive-up ballot drop off at the Town Hall entrance off MacGregor Avenue, adjacent to Bond Park. Voters are asked to park in one of the designated drop-off parking spaces and an election judge will be available to accept the ballot. The drop off location will be available through Monday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drop off location and election judges will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day -- April 7.
The Larimer County offices on Brodie Avenue are not accepting ballots for the Town of Estes Park Municipal Election. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. April 7, when the polls close, in order to be counted - postmarks do not count. Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees will be at the April 28 Town Board Meeting.
Please email townclerk@estes.org or call 970-577-4771 if you do not receive a ballot or spoiled the ballot. A ballot can be reissued and mailed, or picked up during the normal ballot drop off hours listed above.
For more election information, please visit estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
