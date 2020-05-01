The League of Women Voters of Estes Park (LWVEP) has posted answers to questions posed to candidates for the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors, in lieu of our usual Candidate Forums due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings. All registered voters in the Estes Valley are eligible to vote in DISTRICT elections.
There are eight candidates running for three seats on the Recreation and Park Board of Directors:
Rachel Balduzzi (snurfala@hotmail.com); David Boon (dyboon@gmail.com); Ryan Bross (ryan.bross@bankofcolorado.com); Stanley Gengler, Incumbent (genglersc@gmail.com): Heather Gooch (hgooch81@gmail.com); Jason Knudson (Jason.knudson@gmail.com); Sarah Metz (sarah@estesparkhome.com); and Karen Randinitis (krandinitis@gmail.com).
Beginning April 10th, the candidates’ answers will be available on the LWVEP website and facebook page:
Website: lwv-estespark.org. Click on “news.”
Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=853899348073608&ref=br_rs on posts.
Election day is May 5, 2020. The Estes Park Recreation & Park District election is an in-person election on May 5. Voting will take place at the Estes Valley Community Center (Lower Level) 660 Community Drive, Estes Park, CO 80517
However, due to social distancing guidelines, absentee ballots are available to anyone who requests one. See evrpd.colorado.gov/evrpd-board-directors-election-info on how to request an absentee ballot. The application for an absentee ballot must be received by April 28th to receive a ballot by mail. Mail the application to Heather Drees, Designated Election Official, P.O. Box 1379, Estes Park, CO 80517. To pick up a ballot in person, bring the absentee ballot application by May 1. Contact the Designated Election Official Heather Drees at heather@evrpd.com or 970-480-1359.
For questions, contact Robin Converse, Chair, Voter Service Committee, LWVEP robconverse56@gmail.com.
