Dear People of Estes Park,
A week ago, yesterday I was up most of the night. Unable to sleep due to concerns for my family, you, and our Town. What’s our future? How to confront Covid-19? Ways to deal with the health and economic toll it’s having?
You and I know all too well that natural disasters, such as the fires and floods Estes experienced, are short burst affairs. With identifiable needs—water, food, shelter, etc. —that necessitate immediate attention. And are readily dealt with through shared priorities, detailed plans, and hard work.
The pandemic confronting us, differs markedly from previous disasters. Its cause is inexplicable. Duration indeterminate. Damage more far reaching. Changes never ending. Yesterday’s plan cannot meet tomorrow’s threats. Social distancing to flatten the curve creates new needs when schools and businesses close. Children are sent home to parents with no job, no paycheck, who can’t pay rent. For whom food shopping has become a strategic undertaking replete with rubber gloves, face masks, and toilet paper quotas. And on and on it goes.
Shifting thoughts to Estes Park, my mind quiets. I draw strength from knowing the leaders of Estes have done their jobs. Put our ‘house’ in order. A 2020 Strategic Plan is in place, setting forth objectives, capital projects, and goals. As is a budget for 2020, with revenue sources, department allocations, and reserves. I draw comfort, and so should you, knowing these documents
provide Estes the solid footing it’ll need to navigate the year ahead. Together we—elected officials, town employees, you and me—can make modifications, as needed, to ensure everyone is safe and essential services continue unimpeded.
My confidence about our collective future is further bolstered by knowing that key partners of the Town are already stepping up. The EDC and Chamber of Commerce are helping businesses tap into economic development funds. Good Sams is preparing meals-on-wheels that Crossroads volunteers deliver. Clergy and church members are amping up their spiritual support. Medical and pharmaceutical business are meeting our health needs. The United Way and Northern Colorado Foundation are allocating $150,000 for Larimer-based nonprofits. And much more...
Throughout Estes Valley, people are supporting each other (while maintaining proper social distance). Neighbors are shopping for groceries for neighbors. Phone trees are in full force. Restaurant meals are delivered curbside. Makeshift face masks are being sewn. Pets are walking with their caregivers. Teachers are still teaching. Daily our marvelous library hosts story time, read-a-longs and more. We are meeting the dehumanizing nature of the pandemic with displays of intelligence, care, concern, kindness and lots of waves and smiles. Way to grow Estes!
Although my campaign for mayor ends next Tuesday, my pledge to listen, plan, engage with Trustees and Town employees, and report-out will continue. My commitment that all of us will move forward together is stronger than ever. And, if necessary, together we will modify the Strategic Plan and alter the budget of the Town to meet the challenge of the pandemic and keep us safe.
Wendy
Wendy Koenig Candidate for Mayor Estes Park, CO
