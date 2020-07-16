So, Wendy, how’s it being mayor? Recently, people have been asking me this question in one form or another. They’ve been asking it frequently enough to give me pause. Take time to ponder. And as I have, I’ve come to see that on face value what appears to be an easy and direct question is hardly that.
My take is that some people, unfamiliar with town government, are literally asking about being mayor. To them I point to policy 1.3 – 1.4 in the manual of the board of trustees of Estes Park that says the mayor’s role is to “establish procedural integrity and representation of the Board of Trustees and the Town to outside parties (as delegated by the Board).” After which I mention the role definition has 21 subcategories of duties. And that being mayor is one part in the governance process of the board.
Other people, asking the question, I think want to know how I, as mayor, spend my time. So, I tell them about spending time reading materials prepared by the town’s staff. Meeting weekly the town administrator. Holding biweekly meetings and study sessions with town board members. And there’s a biweekly meeting with town staff concerning the budget. I also tell about participating in regular meetings of the various boards on which I, by virtue of being mayor, represent the town’s interests. Boards include Colorado Area Ski Towns (CAST), Estes Park’s Local Marketing District (LMD), Northern Colorado Strong for Business (NOCO), and the Platte River Power Authority (PRPA).
Going deeper, I often tell about reviewing emails made public on estes.org. That these days, many emails are from people reporting concerns about COVID-19 or making observations about behavior of people. Other emails tend to be about items under consideration by the town board at an upcoming meeting. Going even deeper, I’ll sometimes describe that emails posted on estes.org will send me scurrying for additional information and deeper insights about issues, put me on a path toward possible answers, and often times, raise more questions.
Estes Park has an abundance of talented, dedicated and diverse thinkers and doers. Being mayor here involves meeting with people. Listening to ideas. Understanding opinions. Consuming large volumes of information. Having chance conversations in the frozen food or produce sections at Safeway, on the trail, after church, or while in line at the post office. Wherever, whenever, each encounter informs me so I can better represent you. And we, together can contribute to the common good.
Every morning when I wake up and every night before bed I give thanks for the opportunity to serve you and the wonderful mountain community to which we belong. My heart overflows with gratitude for the kindness shown me.
So, Wendy, how’s it being mayor? My favorite answer? It’s great. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.