As a candidate for Trustee, I have been highlighting the roles of local organizations. Today my spotlight is on some of our Service Providers, who are working especially hard during the current pandemic. In addition, as a former science librarian who continues to read scientific literature, I will share some thoughts about future pandemics.
First on my list are the health providers who are keeping our hospital and clinics functioning. They are still there for us, even when their help is provided by phone or virtual visits.
Crossroads has always been a primary source of assistance to those who are facing difficult times. A recent email from Executive Director Brian Schaffer noted that their services now include taking food orders and making deliveries to people in the Crossroads parking lot, or to their door if they are homebound. Meals on Wheels continues, with volunteer drivers who are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe. I heard from Good Sam’s Executive Manager, Julie Lee, that those meals are prepared by her kitchen staff, as organizations work together to help others.
Mr. Schaffer expressed thanks to the many individuals who have dropped off food or checks, stocked shelves, or disinfected areas at Crossroads. Financial contributions are especially important as more people become unemployed due to lay-offs. They’re sacrificing to keep the community safer, and any amount of assistance can help.
Our grocery store employees are also working hard to put food on shelves and protect us. To take care of our needs, they are putting themselves at risk. Please thank them.
More thanks go to our Town’s staff, Mayor, and Town Board members. Basic services continue to be provided by all the Town offices under extremely difficult conditions. Hard decisions are being made, and community members are helping with their understanding of the situation. In addition, many businesses are sacrificing financially for all of us.
Finally, it’s important that we learn from this experience. The U. S. Intelligence Community’s Worldwide Threat Assessment predicted the current pandemic and also future ones, anticipating “more frequent outbreaks of infectious diseases because of rapid unplanned urbanization, prolonged humanitarian crises, human incursion into previously unsettled land, expansion of international travel and trade, and regional climate change.” As animal habitat continues to be destroyed, new coronaviruses will be passed from animals to humans, and then spread widely by humans. We must have plans in place, developed by appropriate authorities in conjunction with broad community input. We should also have plans to compensate those who suffer financial losses, and we must make sure that all our service providers are going to have the tools and resources they will need.
