As a candidate for Trustee, I have been highlighting the roles of organizations and people in our community. Today I look to the future and focus on the Town Board that will take office near the end of April. The Mayor and six Trustees will face huge challenges as our town continues to contend with the pandemic along with its ramifications for our facilities, businesses and residents.
Whereas some people might say “COVID-19” if asked to name the most important “C” word at this time, I prefer to respond with “Community.” It’s our community, all of us working together, that will get us beyond the current crisis. Our Town Board and Administrators will need to spend the necessary time to communicate with knowledgeable health, economic, and government officials to get the best information for our residents and businesses. They will make hard decisions, based on conscientious, thoughtful and continual research into what is effective across Colorado and our nation. That information and those decisions will then need to be communicated to our residents, who in turn will be responsible for adding their expertise and their concerns into the process. It’s going to take time and patience, to keep up with an evolving situation and to move forward again. In addition, the Town Board must continue to focus as much as possible on the other important Town issues like affordable housing, childcare, economic vitality, future development, and the Comprehensive Plan.
For Town Board members, requisite characteristics will include understanding scientific information, research and communication skills, and the ability to work together among themselves and with the community. My background has focused on research, communication, and collaboration with different groups; and I have the time to devote to the town’s issues. Before retiring as a science librarian, I worked closely with seven university science departments, coordinated and managed the budgets for all their journals, and was the elected chair of a national science librarians’ organization. I would like to use those qualifications to serve the people of Estes Park.
I wish good luck to all candidates, to the Board, and especially to the Community.
