For some, Estes Park is a tourist town. A go to destination where the air is crisp, wildlife close, and people welcoming. For others, Estes is a hometown. Where they live, pray, work and grow. Here, well all—whether tourist or townsperson—benefit each other. Via a symbiotic relationship fueled by a mutual love of nearby Rocky Mountain National Park.
Of late, the longstanding relationship between Estes, its people and RMNP is being severely tested. Efforts to curtail the worldwide pandemic—with thousands of people now dead and millions sick from Covid-19—resulted in closing of local lodges, businesses, churches, schools...and the national park. Leaving in the wake great sacrifice and immeasurable suffering.
Barring a miracle, sacrifice and suffering will likely continue unabated until reliable tests, treatments, and vaccines are readily available at scale. Fortunately, the best and brightest are doing their best to get the lifesaving tests, treatments, and vaccines to us as soon as possible. Neither you, nor I control when they will arrive. So, while waiting for help to arrive, rather than fret about what is beyond my control, I am choosing to do my part by focusing on what you and I know and can control.
We know RMNP will open, but not when. As in past years, we know its opening will affect Estes. This year, the elephant in the room is what will that affect entail?
People will come through Estes to go to the park, and stop in Estes as they do. While here, they’ll mingle, shop, snack, and more. Throughout, the hand that covers a cough and wipes a nose, will be the same hand that pays the check, pumps gas and flushes the toilet. So, we can expect that people being here will increase the risk for the virus spreading. Further, we can expect that the risk of the virus spreading here will increase exponentially as more and more people come to Estes. And as the virus spreads here it’s likely to be carried by people here going to places far and near—Lyons, Loveland, Boulder.
That’s a glimpse at what we know and should expect. And the possibilities that glimpse makes clear are quite sobering. If a portion of what could be possible should occur, Estes will be in a heap of hurt.
So, what’s to be done? Well, how about we start by viewing the inevitable opening of RMNP as a call-to-action for Estes Park. That spurs us to engage various stakeholders—medical, business, residents, town—gather information, anticipate challenges, plan for (ideal, probable, and worst) case scenarios in Estes and RMNP, review resources, prioritize their use, prepare, and implement. By doing this we put Estes before self. Foster civility, openness, and creativity rather than enable petty and narrowminded behaviors.
To keep ourselves and others who come here safe and healthy while preserving the economic integrity and infrastructure of Estes we must embrace the proven protocols and practices (e.g. social distancing, covering faces) that have to date held the virus in check here. And do so throughout the town, in ways that anticipate an influx of tourists coming here when RMNP opens.
Doing anything less is not an option. In that spirit, let’s move forward safely and healthfully.
Wendy
Wendy Koenig,
Mayor of Estes Park
