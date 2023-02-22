Lloyd C. Lane passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, at the Peaks Care Center in Longmont, Colorado. He was 98 years old. Lloyd was born in St. Louis, MO. He studied philosophy and psychology at universities in Oklahoma, Hawaii and Colorado receiving his bachelor's degree. Lloyd also served in the army. Lloyd was terrifyingly smart on many subjects and read several newspapers a day. Lloyd loved travel, jazz and good food. He hated television, uniforms and any kind of meeting. He was unapologetically unconventional and a tireless optimist.
Lloyd was destined to have his own distinctive business. The Lane Guest Ranch first began as the Lane Boys and Girls Camp in 1953, while Lloyd was a student at the University of Colorado. The camp changed to the Lane Guest Ranch a decade later. The ranch was situated less than a half mile from Wild Basin in Rocky Mountain National Park. As the sole owner of the Lane Guest Ranch for 66 years, Lloyd left an indelible mark on the guest ranch business.
Lloyd advertised mostly in the Wall St. Journal. This proved to be a successful strategy and he soon filled his 25 cabins with happy guests, many of whom were titans in the business world. Lloyd traveled extensively in Europe during the off season looking for ideas to improve his small resort. As a work in progress, soon the ranch had outstanding food, activities and entertainment that rivaled much larger resorts. The staff was equally remarkable and authentic. Instead of uniforms, rules and meetings, Lloyd looked for personal energy and kind eyes in his employees. Many returned for multiple seasons and the Lane Ranch had an enviable returning guest rate.
In the early 2000s, Lloyd was given the title, "Guest Rancher of the Year," and his resort was regarded as one of the best guest ranches in the world. Lloyd Lane supported a large number of businesses in Estes Park and Boulder County. In his lifetime, he also employed thousands of good people. Lloyd was a true maverick in the Estes Valley. He will be missed by many. Thank you Lloyd for the magic and memories you bestowed to many with your home-grown Guest Ranch. Rest easy.
A Celebration of Lloyd Lane’s life will be announced at a later date. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.