Guenter Sobeck

Guenter was a beloved spouse and a wonderful, loving father. He was born on November 28, 1929. He was 91 years of age when he passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on August 26, 2021.
Guenter, a remarkable man, was born in Germany. He was drafted into the Hitler army at 15 years of age. He was sent to Poland. He was wounded when shot off of a tank and became very ill. Guenter ended up in an American prison camp. After recovery in three plus months, he fell in love with America. The American soldiers were so good to him.
A family from Rhode Island sponsored Guenter to come to the US. At age 22 he arrived in the USA. He taught himself English in 6 months. The sponsors got him a job polishing watches for the Bulova watch company
Before his 25th birthday he was drafted in the US army.
Being bored not doing what he was trained for a friend from Wisconsin told him he would have a job there. Guenter worked in Wisconsin and then moved to Omaha, NE to work at another company. While there he met his best friend and they decided to start their own business.
In 1961 Dimatic Die & Tool opened for business. It was difficult in the beginning, but with hard work and perseverance it became very successful.
Guenter was a gentle and kind man who tried to help everyone who needed a hand including physical labor and financial assistance.
He will be terribly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 10 a.m. 920 Big Thompson Ave. Hwy 34. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
