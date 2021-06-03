A Celebration of the Life of Frank Shavlik will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Estes Park Open Air Pavillon by the Lake Estes Marina – just east of the Estes Park Resort.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Megan Ann (Page) Rohrbaugh
- Trail Ridge Road Opens For The Season
- Town of Estes Park Purchases Thumb Open Space
- Estes Park Archives Program On Estes Park’s Kentucky Fried Chicken
- Monitored Weed Drop-Off June 19
- Estes Park Health Completes 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment And Implementation Strategy
- Five Fun Facts About… The Common Raccoon
- Estes Park High School Class Of 2021
- Disturbance In Lumpy Ridge Area
- Community Service Officers Begin Summer Duties
Images
Videos
Commented
- Burt Bowles (1)
Megan Ann (Page) Rohrbaugh, 39, of Estes Park, CO died on May …
Ron Harvey, long time resident of Estes Park died May 13, 2021…
Billy Wayne Harless, passed away on May 12, at his home in Est…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.