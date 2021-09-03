Paul Ralph Romig (“Pastor Paul”), age 76, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Paul had been recovering from Covid, but the Lord had other plans. On October 28, 1944, Paul was born in Denver, CO, to Marjorie Sahm and William Romig. He grew up in Virginia with a couple of years in Costa Rica in the early 1950s.
Paul graduated from Virginia Tech (“Go Hokies!”) with a degree in Political Science and the University of Virginia with a Masters of Elementary Education. He started his career in Northern Virginia as an elementary school teacher. Paul served in a thirteen-year-long principalship in the mid-’70s through much of the ’80s. During this time, he met a beautiful kindergarten teacher, Ellen Schaffer. Paul loved Ellen’s laughter, outgoing personality, and her daughter, Christy.
Paul and Ellen were married on June 28, 1975, and Paul adopted Christy. Their family began to grow with the births of four sons: Timothy, Matthew, Nathanael, and Jonathan. The Lord used a challenging season to teach Paul he could not control life. He read the Bible and came to faith in Christ on August 28, 1987. The following year God called his family to move to Estes Park to care for his recently widowed mom.
The Romig family began attending First Baptist Church (later renamed Mountain View Bible Fellowship), where Paul served as the Custodian, Children’s Pastor, and Associate Pastor for a total of 27 years. Paul later served Rocky Church as a greeter and Elder. In retirement, Paul enjoyed spending time with and supporting his children in their various activities and accomplishments. He loved working out with Nathanael, driving the Green Jeeps in Rocky Mountain National Park, walking his dog CB, studying his Bible deeply, and loving Ellen and his 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents William and Marjorie Romig, his brother William “Bill” Romig, and his dogs Webster, Clancy, Pepper, Sophie, Kaylie, Taffy, and Brandy.
Paul leaves behind Ellen, of Estes Park, CO., his beautiful bride of 46 years; his beloved daughter Christy Hamby, of Warrenton, VA.; his four boys he is so proud of, Timothy and his wife Joy of Wyoming; Matthew and Heather of Berthoud, CO.; Nathanael and Kylie of Estes Park, CO.; and Rev. Jonathan and Monica of Chelmsford, MA.; his precious grandchildren Aaron, Kara, William, Mary Elizabeth, Maggie, Katie, Raymond, Richard, CeCe, Theodore, Heidi, Marilla, Hannah, Elijah, and Evangeline, and wonderful great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kalani. His family misses him greatly but rejoices he is enjoying Jesus forevermore.
Rocky Mountain Evangelical Free Church (451 Promontory Dr, Estes Park) will hold a celebration of life service at 10:00 am on Monday, September 6th, Labor Day. The service will be outdoors, masks are optional, social distancing is encouraged, and all are invited.
In lieu of financial donations to the family, donations can be given to Rocky’s children’s ministry. Please make checks to “Rocky Mountain Church” with the memo “Rocky Kidz Ministry” (address above) or donate online: rockymountainchurch.com/give.
