William “Biff” Baird III was born on August 16, 1951 and died peacefully at the age of 71 on January 15, 2023. Biff’s free spirit, indelible curiosity, and fervent passion contributed to unique and multi-faceted life. Biff grew up in Ames IA and earned his B.A. in English from the University of Kansas in 1973. While in college, Biff spent his summers working for a trial crew at Rocky Mountain National Park and tending bar at the Wheel in Estes Parks CO, where he developed an affinity for Colorado’s natural beauty that kept him in the State for the remainder of his life.
Biff began working at Vail as a lift operator in 1973, eventually becoming part of the Vail Ski Patrol. He spent his summers playing keyboard in various rock and roll bands that toured across Colorado’s front range. His passion for alpine mountaineering enabled him to quickly become an expert level skier, and over the next decade he became a fixture of the summit county ski community. Biff also scaled most of the Colorado’s 14er’s. Biff also used his alpine and EMT skills helping with both mountain and flood rescues. He also served as a judge for the National Powder 8 Skiing Championships. Beaver Creek Ski Resort even renamed one of his favorite back country runs “Biff’s Cliff” on the mountain’s trail map.
In 1990 Biff married his late wife Judy Rosen. Biff went back to school, earning his degree in Recreational Tourism and Conversation Resource Management from Colorado State University. His Master’s thesis studied the recreational conflict between skiers and snowboarders which remains the only scientific study ever published on the subject. Biff and Judy also spent a year living in Queensland, Australia, where Biff studied marine biology at the University of Queensland. He then founded Exhibit Design Associates, an interpretive design company that centered its work on interpreting and preserving cultural and natural resources across the US. He designed exhibits and displays at numerous projects including Rocky Mountain Flats Cold War Museum, Town of Breckinridge Museum and Hoover Dam Museum. His dedication to preserving Colorado’s national beauty included serving for many years on the Estes Valley Planning Commission. Biff and Judy were co-authors of multiple children’s books introducing young adventurers to the beauty and history of America’s national parks.
Biff’s life arch from a self-proclaimed “professional ski bum” to a published author and successful small business owner made him a fascinating conversationalist. He coupled his unique perspective with an uncanny charisma that made him a one-of-a-kind individual. He will be remembered for his remarkable adventures, dedication to his children, and warmth to all he came across.
Biff is survived by his first-born son Bridger of Carbondale CO; his youngest son Hayden of Dallas, TX; his brother Jim and wife Joyce of Clive IA, and nieces Elizabeth Baird and fiancée Mike Brower of Kansas City MO and Allison Baird and husband Marvin Morazan of Chicago IL. He was preceded in death by his father William, mother Marie, and wife Judy.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Estes Park Junior Golf.
Biff’s service will be held at the Community Center 1505 Brodie Ave Estes Park on Saturday January 28th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.