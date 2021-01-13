Madaline Gean Durward, 85, of Estes Park, Colorado died peacefully on December 15, 2020 at her home in Estes Park with her husband of 65 years Dr. James Durward.
Private burial and service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens.
Madaline was born March 9,1935 in Hemingford, Nebraska to Kenneth and Katheryn Mann.
She spent her early childhood years traveling with her family. Her father was employed by Peter Kiewit Company building military installations and later worked building major highways in Colorado and Wyoming.
In the middle 1940s her family settled in Fort Collins where Madaline went to Fort Collins High School and graduated in 1953. Soon after her graduation from Fort Collins High School, Madaline went to work for the local phone company in Fort Collins.
Madaline married James Durward on December 18, 1954 in Fort Collins. They lived in Fort Collins for several years until making their home in Estes Park in 1967 where they raised their three daughters.
Madaline was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. In the 1980s and 1990s she was the owner and head chef of PS Flowers restaurant located at the Water Wheel Building on West Elkhorn Avenue, Estes Park.
She supported her community continually throughout her life. When they first moved to Estes Park in 1967 she was a member of the NewComers Club and co-chairman of the Farewell to Riverside Ballroom event on News Year Eve 1969. Madaline was an instrumental member of the Quota Club in fundraising to provide ambulances for the Estes Valley, a project that has continued to provide ambulance services to the valley to this day.
Madaline loved to bowl. She was on the Brodies bowling team for many years, and traveled across the country to several bowling tournaments at the state and national level in which she was very successful. Madaline played golf with the womens golf team at the 9 hole golf course and was also a member of the Community Church of the Rockies.
Madaline was the Vice President of the Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival. She played bass drum in the Longs Peak Highlander Pipe Band, and marched in the first parade for the festival.
Madaline was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Kathryn Mann, sons-in-law Tom VanHorn of Fort Collins and Ernest Young Jr. of Estes Park.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years Dr. James Durward, her three daughters Jane VanHorn of Fort Collins, Lee Ann Siberell of Bozeman, Montana, and Peggy Young of Estes Park. Madaline also has seven surviving grandchildren and six surviving great grandchildren. Her two surviving sisters include Nancy Wiedeman of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Sandy Fuller of Dinosaur, Colorado. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
