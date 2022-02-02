Donna Reiter-Sanders

Estes Park resident Donna Marie Reiter-Sanders passed away peacefully at home in Estes Park, CO on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at age 76 after a short illness. Donna was born November 29, 1945 in Streator, IL to her parents Eric & Minnie Marie (Stivers) Reiter. She graduated from Western Michigan University in 1967 with a degree in Sociology. Born and raised in Michigan, she spent most of her adult life in San Antonio, TX working for Frost Bank in data processing.
On October 31, 1997 she married her best friend, Jeff Sanders. They moved to Estes Park together in 2007 to fulfill their lifelong dream to be together in the mountains they held so dear. Her love of knitting led her to work at the Stitchin Den in town. She loved to share her projects and made a lot of friends through mutual love for all things knitting and quilting. She also loved sports cars, fine arts and being outside on her patio enjoying the wildlife and nature in Estes Park. She loved all her animals, especially her dog Riley.
She is survived by children Andy Walton, Salt Lake City, UT; Aaron Hurley, Albuquerque, NM; Matt Sanders, Northglenn, CO; Emily Walton, Loveland, CO; Nicole Moore (Sanders), San Antonio, TX; and Grandchildren Brooklyn and Bailey Moore, San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jeff Sanders.
A gathering to celebrate Donna’s life will take place at The Notchtop Restaurant on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at 5 p.m. In her memory, donations may be made to Big Dogs-Huge Paws or Cancer.Org in care of Allnutt Funeral service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.