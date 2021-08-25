Olivia Gail Williams

Estes Park, Colorado Olivia Gail (Bell) Williams, 83, passed in her home July 13, 2021. Born September 22, 1937, in Dike, Texas, to Jewel "Frank" and Rebba Eppars Bell, Gail leaves behind Saundra O'Neal and her family. Though losing her husband, mother, and son, Gail devoted her life to foreign missions. As a lone woman, she was a pilgrim, adopting homes and families in exotic places boldly proclaiming Jesus as the remedy to human struggles. Even amid loss and medical problems, God gave eternal joy and meaning to Gail's life, and her influence and affection stretch across nations. A commemoration of life will be held for Gail Williams 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Rocky Mountain Church in Estes Park. Please send any memorial gifts to the Jesus Film Project.

