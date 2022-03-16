Sylvia Colleen (Sipes) Pusillo, 88 of Lebanon, Missouri passed away February 27, 2022 with her family and friends by her side. She had a beautiful voice and if you were lucky, you heard her sing everything from “Silent Night” to “Georgia On My Mind.”
Sylvia was born to the late Gila and Georgia Sipes, October 12, 1933, in Daytona Beach, Florida where she enjoyed spending time with her two brothers and two sisters.
She married James J. Pusillo Jr, November 29, 1956 they lived in Florida, California, Missouri, Colorado then retired to Conway, Missouri in 1986. She is survived by 3 sons, one daughter, 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren: Ted and family, Ken and family, Chris and family all from Colorado. Lastly, her daughter Teresa Shockley and family of Conway, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband James in 2000 and son Ray in 2020.
Sylvia was an accomplished singer and loved performing. She attended church at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She passed on her appreciation of music to all of her children. She was an avid writer, she encouraged others through letters and cards with uplifting sayings. She loved fiercely, lived passionately and believed there is power in positive thinking.
A memorial will be held in Colorado for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family insists that you take time to “stop and smell the roses along your way.”
