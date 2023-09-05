On August 11, 2023, our beloved mother, Patricia Shoemaker McAleenan passed away peacefully at the age of 95, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Pat had an independent bent and adventurous spirit. She was bold yet gentle, ever curious, a constant learner, deeply kind and generous of heart. Among her passionate interests were nature and animals of all kinds, gardening, carpentry, and art. She had a strong artistic flair for creating warm, inviting homes over the years—not without the regular scouring of local thrift shops and antique stores.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 5, 1928, Pat was the youngest of six children. She was raised in Westport, Connecticut, during which time the family suffered the tragic loss of three out of four brothers, all pilots in WWII. After a short stint in college, she married artist Thomas (Tommy) Shoemaker, and eventually moved to Grosse Pointe, Michigan, where she continued raising her four children on her own. She fell in love with Estes Park, CO, after a visit in 1969, and promptly moved her family there, finding her dream “log cabin” home in Little Valley. In her early years in Estes Park, she joined the ski patrol, taught cross-country skiing, and trained for mountain rescue with her dog. She also worked assisting the local veterinarian, and for a short time as the animal humane officer for the town.
In her late forties, Pat packed up her six dogs, three cats, a horse and a mule to attend a program in Wild Animal Management and Training at Moorpark Community College in southern California. While there, she was reintroduced to her first true love, Peter McAleenan, a well-known and gifted horse trainer. They married, returned to Estes Park and enjoyed 40 years together along with her numerous dogs and cats she adopted along the way. She was a non-stop gardener, designing and tending multiple gardens that flourished vibrantly in summer despite the ever-present deer, elk and ground squirrels. The surrounding decks as well were aflutter year round with an array of birds visiting the feeders and birdbaths. Her home was certainly a welcome haven.
Pat’s children will always appreciate how she created for herself and those around her a very full and active life. We miss her deeply, and are grateful for the ever-loving care and support we received, the lessons we learned, and the cherished memories we made.
Pat is survived by her children Erin Kelly Shoemaker of Carmel, CA, Georgene Moon (Fred) of Camden, ME, Jefferson “Jeb” Shoemaker of Estes Park, CO, and Kim Summers (Johnny) of Moretown, VT; grandchildren Eryn Mills, Lindsey Moyer, Kaila Summers and Daniel Summers; great-grandchildren Henry and Everett Moyer; and stepsons Michael, Bill, Patrick and Barry McAleenan.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the McAleenan family.
