Wes Hawkins died peacefully at home in Estes Park at age 84 after battling dementia for four years. Thankfully, with Patty’s dedication — his loving wife of 64 years — we were able to care for him at home. Forever grateful for a tranquil goodbye, we did our best to maintain Wes’ God-given dignity, surrounded by love. No more suffering, no more pain, no more Alzheimer’s disease.
Wes lived a wonderful, long and full life, and we miss him so very much. We were so blessed to have him in our lives, loving us all so completely. Wes and Patty met during high school and were sweethearts together ever since. Wes is survived by his wife Patty, eldest daughter Kathy, her husband Tim and their son Jacob; son Clay, his wife Amy and their son Will and daughter Carli; and younger daughter Melissa and daughters Ganga and Jamuna. Wes will always be to us a loving husband, devoted to his three children, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and very involved grandfather.
Wes was brilliant and kind. He loved the mountains and shared his passion for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren through many hikes and camping trips. He was a regular contributor to the Estes Park Trail Gazette with his RMNP Trail Guide articles. With his desire to live in the Rockies and his talent for building just about anything, Wes designed and built four mountain homes over the years. He was a devoted supporter of Patty, built a fabulous art studio for her in their home and often traveled with her when she offered fiber arts workshops. Wes and Patty always had family dogs, and he loved caring for them.
An acclaimed aerospace engineer, he worked for Morton-Thiokol (Utah), Rocketdyne (Texas), and 24 years with Ball Aerospace (Colorado). With an opportunity for early retirement, Wes honed his skills as an artist and woodworker, while continuing his 50-year love of playing tenor banjo Dixieland band music. Playing with the Estes Park Riverside Ramblers provided fun opportunities to share his gift of music.
An important part of Wes’ life was his faith. An active member of various Episcopal churches, Wes helped start St. Michael’s in Brigham City, Utah in the early 1960s. In Estes, Wes and Patty attended St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, where he was also very active. His presence in the world was a gift to us all. He has been released from his broken mind and body, and we know someday we will see him again, restored to fullness of life in Christ. What a glorious thought!
As a glimpse into Wes’ loving spirit, Patty just recently came across this poem he had copied into the back of a small notebook sometime after 2009:
Marriage
One or the other must leave.
One or the other must stay.
One or the other must grieve,
That is forever the way.
That is the vow that was sworn,
Faithful ’til death do us part.
Braving what had to be borne,
Hiding the ache of the heart.
One howsoever adored,
first must be summoned away,
That is the will of the Lord,
One or the other must stay.
Unknown from “Uprising: Woody Crumbo’s Indian Art” by Robert Perry 2009
Thank you so much for your prayers and care!
Memorial contributions may be made to: Episcopal Relief and Development www.episcopalrelief.org or Rocky Mountain Conservancy
