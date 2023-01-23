Daniel Barkey, 66, of Estes Park passed away on November 11, 2022. He was born October 24, 1956 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Boyd and Lois (Schachenmeier) Barkey.
Dan started an antiques and collectables business in 1987. As an artist, he designed and built unique furniture for 35 years. His greatest joy was walking around town with his beloved golden retrievers and hiding random acts of art for people to find. Dan would hope that if you happen to find one of his hidden objects that you would take a moment to appreciate the artist in all of us and the surreal beauty that is Estes Park.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Barkey, stepchildren Eric Tallman and Shauna Brug, grandson Christopher MacDuffee, granddaughter Kendall (Dustin) Fuller, and great-granddaughter Logan Fuller, sister-in-law Lauren Wagne, sisters Doris (Rob) Kelley, Sharon (Chris) Kermiet, and Jeri (Scot) Guilkey. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive Dan.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A private family Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring. Contributions in Dan's name can be made to the Pet Association of Estes Park, PO Box 4342, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.