Frank Ernest Jimenez departed us on The Christmas Star 12/22/2020.
He was with his partner of 25 years Florence Johnson in his own home in Estes Park where he had lived. He was born to Frank and Marguerite Jimenez February 15th, 1940 in Oklahoma City, OK. He worked freight docks, and had a very successful moving business while raising five children with former wife Laura Dalton. In 1977 Frank moved his family to Estes Park and opened The Emporium on Elkhorn Ave. They enjoyed their time as small business owners shopping markets around the nation to find unique and unusual gifts for the store. For the last 30 years Frank operated a busy lawn care service around the Estes Valley. He was well respected for his hard work and beautiful results. 14 years of that while undergoing aggressive cancer treatment. He was truly an Iron Man. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, his brother Rudy Jimenez and sister Patricia Brooks both of Oklahoma City both having passed in 2020 and granddaughter Alexandra Nicole. Frank is survived by his brother Matt (Rose) son Tony Jimenez, grandsons Tony and Journey, Daughter Susan Pedersen (Chris) grandson CJ, son Mark Cross (Sandra) grandchildren Blake and Alyssa, son Jason (Dorothy) son Joel and many nieces and nephews he adored. In lieu of flowers Frank would prefer you took a drive through his beloved Rocky Mountain National Park and stop and take in the beauty, or watch college football. Go Sooners! See www.allnuttestespark.com.
