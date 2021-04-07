March 3, 1930-March 30, 2021
When the time comes, all survivors likely wish they’d taken better notes and listened a little more to their loved one before they passed so the obituary could be as full of life as the life that was lived. This certainly is the case with Charles Edwin Reed who passed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the home he shared with his wife, Virginia Baker Reed, on Lookout Mountain, Colorado.
Chuck Reed’s life was full of mountain adventures, wonderful friends, and a loving family. He enjoyed a good joke, a medium-rare grilled steak and the occasional sip of smooth Kentucky bourbon. He was 91.
Chuck was born into the throat of the Great Depression on March 3, 1930, in a tiny farm town named Kersey east of Greeley, Colorado. While just a toddler, his family traded their farm on Colorado’s plains for vacation cabins in Estes Park and moved there. The Reed Cottages in Estes Park were a fixture for vacationers from all over the world for many years. Chuck helped his parents, Otto and Agnes Reed, and brother, Irv, with that business including cleaning the cabins, cutting firewood and shoveling coal for the cabins’ stoves, and guiding vacationers on fishing and hiking trips in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. As Chuck grew up in Estes, he became legendary for his athletic ability, work ethic and his prankster tendencies. He was an expert skier, a skill that he honed at the local ski hill in Estes and later taught his sons. He was an accomplished quarterback and track athlete for Estes Park High School and worked at Preston’s Garage in Estes from age 14. With money saved from that job as well as a track scholarship—he held records in pole vaulting for many years—he attended Bethany College in Kansas and later completed his degree in optometry at Pacific University in Portland, Oregon. He was able to purchase his first car, a used 1950 Ford Coupe that he drove from Colorado to school along old Highway 30 in Wyoming every summer. He and his younger son duplicated part of this trip in the early 1980s to fish in Pinedale, Wyoming.
After receiving his degree, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, an experience that he spoke of proudly in his later years, and spent his enlisted time as an eye doctor at the Heidelberg U.S. Army Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany, the same hospital where legendary U.S. Army General George Patton died only a few years earlier. One day, the General Anthony McAuliffe—who was famous for his one-word retort, “Nuts!” to a German request for surrender during the Battle of the Bulge—visited the hospital and was quickly surrounded by admiring soldiers including Chuck. One asked, “General, what did you really say to the Germans?” to which McAuliffe replied, “Boys, you couldn’t have printed what I said.” Chuck often laughed at that answer in later years.
After his military service, Chuck Reed came back to his home state and started a very successful optometry practice on South Broadway in Denver. He and his wife moved into their home on Lookout Mountain next to Denver Mountain Parks’ “Buffalo Pasture” and lived there until his death. He commuted every weekday and Saturdays to his practice in Denver. They had two sons, Charles Irwin, and Thomas Edwin, who were raised in that home and ran wild on Lookout Mountain and in the surrounding forests. Chuck and his high school best friend, Lee Parker, introduced the boys to “sneak fishing” on the little creeks they had fished growing up in Estes Park and both sons are avid fishermen to this day as a result of those formative trips. On vacations in Buford, Colorado, Chuck and Lee loved to play cards late into the night, laughing about their many good times on the Estes Park High School football team and adventures in the Rocky Mountains.
Chuck was one of the very first Denver Broncos season ticket holders and suffered through many hapless years of “Donkey” losses, but many highlights as well. He and one or the other of his sons enjoyed legendary Broncos moments such as defeating the Oakland Raiders to advance to their first Super Bowl, and Hall of Famer Floyd Little’s last game at Mile High Stadium. Chuck and his sons attended the last game ever held in the old Mile High Stadium, a Broncos win against the San Francisco 49ers in December 2000. He attended John Elway’s first Super Bowl against the New York Giants in 1987 in Pasadena, California—another crushing loss—and often joked that the fourteen hour trip home after the game was the “longest month of my life.” He sold his season ticket rights after years of agonizing Super Bowl defeats and watched the Broncos win their first Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers from his home.
Chuck was an uncommonly kind and generous man who was well known for small acts of kindness. One day, a woman and her two children, a boy and a girl, came in for eye exams. The boy was in need of eyeglasses but the little girl was not and she was very upset and cried when told she didn’t need glasses. The next week, when the family came back in for the boy’s eyeglasses, Chuck had made up a set of glasses for the girl too with non-prescription lenses and she went away grinning from ear to ear. Such a move was typical Chuck Reed. Family members said that “Chuck Reed would give you the shirt off his back and there’d likely be a $20 in the pocket.”
After his retirement, Chuck made shrewd real estate investments in Denver and kept active as a business owner. He was also an expert carpenter who made wonderful furniture from fly-tying benches to tables. He loved to laugh with his friends and he and “Virg” were fast friends with other “mountain folk” such as Harvey and Helen Waters who lived in South Deer Creek Canyon west of Littleton. Chuck loved dogs, from his first dog, Spot, to his last one, Toby, a Great Dane-Lab mix that he called his “best dog ever.”
At the end, Chuck was able to share one last small sip of bourbon with his son late one evening then sit up at the breakfast table the next morning, quipping, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but it’s not youth.” A week later, he died in his sleep surrounded by many of those who cared for and loved him.
As one might expect, by achieving the ripe age of 91, Chuck outlived almost all of his friends except his best friend, Lee Parker, who still lives on his ranch outside Wheatland, Wyoming. Other survivors include his beloved wife of more than 62 years, Virginia; his sons Chuck, of Golden, Colorado, and Tom of Harrison, Montana; his daughter-in-law Shauna Stephenson of Harrison, Montana, granddaughter Clara and grandson Otto; and “mock daughters” Cherie Waters Braun of Conifer and Nancy Waters Hammans of Loveland. He will be missed and his survivors should have taken better notes, for it was a life of note.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.