Howard Marco

1928-2022
Howard Clarence Marco of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away at the age of 93 at his home on May 17, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1928 to Clarence and Martha Marco, he married his first wife, Constance Ebener Marco (deceased) in 1959 and his second wife, Anne (Beanblossom) Marco in 2004. Howard graduated from St. John’s Military Academy, Delafield, Wisconsin, in 1947. He went on to attend college at both the University of Iowa and Drake University. Howard served in the Air and Army National Guard from 1948-1951, and he had a successful career in the business consulting and tax preparation professions. He moved to Prairie Village, Kansas, from Des Moines, Iowa, in 1969 where he lived until moving to Estes Park, Colorado, in 2003. He later moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 2019. Howard was active as a volunteer in a variety of organizations, including churches he attended, Rotary Club, Turner House, and Rocky Mountain National Park. He is survived by his wife Anne, daughter Martha Majors (Scott), son Fred Marco, and grandchildren Sarah Majors and Brent Majors. A memorial service to celebrate Howard’s life will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday, June 25 at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 880 MacGregor Avenue, in Estes Park, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on his behalf to the St. Bartholomew’s Rectory Discretionary Fund at www.stbartsepiscopalchurch.org.
