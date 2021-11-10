Stephen C. Thomason was born in Fort Lupton, Colorado to Max and Dora (Priest) Thomason, on June 03, 1947. Steve passed away peacefully at his home in Estes Park, Colorado on Sunday November, 07, 2021 with his wife and children by his side.
Steve married his wife of 58 years Nancy Dittmer in Loveland, CO. They lived in Colorado their whole time together in Denver, Hudson, Longmont and Westminster finally settling in Estes Park full time in 2006.
Stephen attended CSU in Fort Collins and Metro State in Denver, CO. He graduated with a Master’s Degree. Steve was the owner and CEO of Employers Unity INC. Stephen was a 32nd Degree member of the Mason’s and a member of the Rose Croix Funeral Team. He also enjoyed the bagpipes.
Stephen is survived by his wife Nancy, his sons John Thomason of Estes Park, CO, William and April Thomason of Denver, CO, Thomas and Lori Thomason of Denver, CO, his grandchildren Jessica Summey of Mobile, AL, Stephen Thomason of Palms, CA, Max, Jake and Sam, great grandchildren Eliza and Harrison, his brother David and Pam Thomason, along with many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Dora Thomason.
A service will be held at the Estes Park Baptist Church, 2200 Mall Rd, Estes Park, CO 80517 at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 13, 2021. Entombment will take place at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens 1672 Fish Hatchery Rd following the funeral service. See www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.