Ralph William Pepino, age 71, passed away on Sunday afternoon August 8, 2021 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on December 26, 1949 in the Bronx, New York and was the only child of the late Drs. Ralph W. Pepino and Domenica M. (Graziano) Pepino.
Ralph was a respected attorney and brilliant investor. He had a passion for education and was a life-long learner; focusing his research on nutrition, health, climate change, environmental issues, and real estate. His ambition, honesty, and integrity were an inspiration to those around him. He was a man of great faith and the deep love he had for his family and friends was unmatched. Ralph had many favorite past times including handball, triathlons, yoga, and walking amongst the trees. He was a seasonal resident of Estes Park and took pride in slowing down to enjoy the simple things in life. He led by example when it came to enjoying a perfect moment whether it be petting a neighborhood dog or stopping by a small stream to dip his hands.
Ralph Pepino is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lois Pepino; along with his two daughters, Domenica (Nickie) Adams and Christina (Chrissy) Pepino; his granddaughter, Sofia Quinn Pepino-Rybarsyk; and many loving relatives.
Memorial services for Ralph Pepino are tentatively planned for the late Spring 2022 in Flagstaff, Arizona and late Summer 2022 in Estes Park, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to https://earthjustice.org/give/tribute-memorial or Earthjustice, 50 California St., Ste. 500, San Francisco, CA 94111. In your donation, please include his name and a note identifying it as a memorial gift.
