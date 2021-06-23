Mike Miller was called to his eternal home with Jesus on the afternoon of Friday, May 7th, 2021. He went peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his wife and sons.
Other than being born on August 14th, 1963 in York, Nebraska, Mike was a life-long resident of Estes Park, Colorado. He owned and operated many businesses in town over the years; the latest being Estes Park Service Company and “The” Water Man. Mike was joyfully married to Laura King on April 21st, 2001. They were so very blessed to have just recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary together before his death.
Although being a successful business owner for many years, Mike’s greatest accomplishment was in the rearing of his boys, Jason and Randy. (Yes honey, I am going to brag on you for a moment!) His love, commitment, and dedication to giving the boys the best life possible was truly remarkable. He was also so very proud (although humble), of the fine men they have turned out to be.
Besides spending time with his family, Mike thoroughly enjoyed camping and four-wheeling, worship and fellowship with his church family, vacationing in Hawaii, Fountain Hills, AZ, and as of late, Lake Havasu. He also enjoyed spending time with their “angel puppies”, and watching the occasional Nascar race. (Or as his sister-in-law Julie likes to call it, Napcar!!)
Mike’s greatest decision came in May of 2018, when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was then baptized on May 24th by our beloved Pastor and friend Aaron Dorman at Christian Church of Estes Park. Mike’s love, passion, and joy for the Lord grew by leaps and bounds, which was so uplifting and encouraging to all who knew him. The true Christ-like joy in his heart was hard to miss. He was also thrilled that he could bring others alongside him in this newly transformed life, and that they also accepted Jesus into their hearts as well.
Mike was preceded in death by his Mom, Kathy Slinker. Mike is survived by many family members and friends including; his wife and best buddy Laura, sons; Jason and Randy (Mary Kay), brothers; Scott (Kim) and Dennis, brother and sister-in-law; Jesse (Julie) Robles, 2nd Mom; Sarah (Ron) Felson, Father-in-law; Bill (Mary) King, nephews; Travis (Tiff), Zach (Cally), Drew and Dustin, grandchildren; Shaylin, Rylan, Nevaeh, Victoria, Evelyn and Ravon, and many great nephews and a great niece.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at Christian Church of Estes Park (4655 Hwy. 36, Estes Park, CO) on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made at funchurch.com to support the Miller family, or directly contribute to Christian Church of Estes Park in Mike’s memory.
We hope to see you there to share your wonderful memories and stories. As we know, our beloved Mike touched a lot of people’s hearts in his lifetime. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.