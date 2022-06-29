Mike Tracy

Michael Aaron Tracy 66, lost his six month battle with Pancreatic Cancer June 10, 2022.
Born Dec. 8, 1955 in Omaha Nebraska to Julius & Patricia Tracy.
His memorial service was held June 21st at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, Boulder, CO. A Celebration Party is being planned for a later date.
Mike is survived by his wife Gaylan for almost 46 years, his sons Josh (Metta) Estes Park CO their children Jessica, Harper, Julius & Maggie, Thom (Mallory) of Broomfield, CO their children Ella & Blakely of Broomfield CO, sister Kathy (Don) Townsend of Loveland CO, brother Ed (Glenda) Tracy of Highlands Ranch CO, sister Susan (Steve) Flemming CO, Frank, brother Emery (Cindy) Tracy Erie CO, brother-in-law Bill Bragg Lafayette CO, grandchildren~ Jessica, Harper, Julius, Maggie, Ella & Blakely Tracy, many aunts, uncles, cousins & many close friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his son Michael A. Tracy Jr. (2006) father & mother Julius A. & Patricia I. Tracy, mother-in-law & father-in-law Joy J. & Bill W. Bragg.
Diagnosed Dec. 6th, 2021, Mike had Pancreatic Cancer, he fought strong & hard undergoing months of chemo & surgery 4/21/22 finding three cancer cells had spread to his liver. He lost his fight June 10th, 2022 surrounded by his family & friends at his second home in Broomfield, CO.
Mike was only a few months old when his family moved to Boulder. He met his future wife Gaylan Bragg, at Fairview High School their junior year. She got sick & was in the hospital, when she awoke he was sitting on the foot of the bed. After he left she called her mom to tell her this guy named Mike came to see her and she didn’t even know his last name. After she got out of the hospital he went to visit her for a couple hours after school & left four or five of his friends sitting in his car waiting.
They started dating shortly after & were married Aug. 1st 1976, saving several friends from the 1976 Big Thompson flood who were supposed go camping that weekend but came to the wedding instead. They were together for 50 years & would have celebrated their 46th anniversary this Aug. 2022.
They raised three amazing sons together Michael, Josh & Thom only to loose Michael Aug. 20th 2006 at 26 years old never knowing what from. This devastated all of them but their love & bond brought them all even closer together.
Mike was an amazing husband, father, uncle, grandfather “Papa” partner & friend & would do anything for anyone. When six different kids/friends needed a place to live he welcomed them with open arms living with them till they graduated from high school or were back on their feet.
He coached Midget League Football for all three boys from 8-12 yrs old then went on to coach another five years after his own kids & helped coach all three boys baseball teams.
He was Head Coach for The Denver Bulls Semi-Pro Football Team for a couple years & was assistant couch for another Semi-Pro Team.
He was in the Boulder Jaycee’s from 1978-1995 holding many positions on the board including President from 1982-1983. He bowled in the Mens National Bowling League from 1988-2011 traveling with Gaylan to many places over the years.
They purchased a home in Kauai, Hawaii in 2000 enjoying many wonderful trips for ten years & of course he made many, many friends like after having breakfast out, they saw someone with a CSU t-shirt on, stopping to talk to them & the next day he & the father were playing golf together starting a wonderful friendship, inviting Mike to join him in the Florida Keys to go deep sea fishing & taking each of the boys for several years.
He was a Realtor for 45 years starting his own company “Tracy Real Estate & Property Management.” He started doing Commercial property, had a joint purchase interest in Boulder & in 2000 he & his new partner ventured to Grand Junction & purchased “Comstock Estates” in Fruita under the name “Grand Valley Development.” In 2001 he took on another partner & later he took on two more partners. They expanded projects in GJCT, Fruita, Montrose, Delta, Crested Butte & stopped in 2008-2009 when the economy got so bad.
Moving from Boulder to Lafayette in 1984, Broomfield 2004-2013 making their final home in Estes Park where they purchased Taharaa Mountain Lodge/Wedding Venue in Estes Park June 13th, 2013 moving to Estes Dec. 2013 so they could babysit their granddaughter while their kids ran the lodge, they got the do the fun part. Two more grandkids came along to babysit & he was in his glory. 1/2019 & 3/2021 two more grandkids arrived, living in the Valley so they purchased a 2nd home in Broomfield to be close to them when often visiting. They sold the lodge June 28, 2019 purchasing two storage businesses another office building in Estes, two commercial buildings in Loveland CO & one commercial building in Fort Collins. He also sold real estate in Estes from 2014 retiring Oct. 2021, he had plans for he & Gaylan to start traveling places they had always dreamed of doing.
He loved to golf, playing in the Estes Park Mens League, and he traveled to many states with a group of guys they called the Clam Bake, played with another group of guys in Granby & with multiple buddies all over Colorado. When he played in Kauai he started playing barefoot, hence where his nickname started.
He never met a stranger, ten minutes after meeting someone it was like they had known each other for a lifetime. His legacy will live on in all of us, he taught everyone he met something good.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The love of my life will always be with us in our hearts. Mike was surrounded by love as we said our goodbyes on Tuesday June 10th.
My Love, my Husband,
My Heart was crushed today. I thought we had more time with each other. We still had so many adventures to do. Why were you taken from me? Our love story was not done. I loved you for 50 years. The love we shared was so deep & strong. You were my best friend, my soulmate the love of my life. I still can’t put it together that you are truly gone. It feels like you are away on a golf trip. Maybe you are, but only one far away & I’m sure golfing with Michael. I’m so grateful he was right there waiting for you when took your last breath reaching in the air to him. I just want you both to come home.
I will never forget your contagious smile from the day I met you. We have been through so much together, good, bad, fun & ugly you name it. Tell Michael I love & miss him & give him a huge hug for me. I cherish the love we shared, the joy you gave us & all the beautiful, precious moments of our life.
I won’t forget your laughter, your generosity your kindness-too everyone you met, your songs oh how I will miss those crazy silly songs. Your love for our boys & our grandkids was legendary. You were an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend . . .
You will never be forgotten.
You fought so hard & now I have to somehow find peace, I don’t know how but I promise you I will someday. It’s going to be so difficult I lost my soul mate how do I survive without you?
Thank you for loving me,
Taking care of me,
For being my rock,
I love you more than anything,
I miss you even more,
My heart is breaking,
You are my one & only,
I will never be the same,
Till I see you again my Love.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up as the “Michael A. Tracy Memorial Fund” at the First National Bank of Omaha. If you so desire to donate to help off set the immense medical expenses incurred during Mike’s courageous fight against Pancreatic Cancer. Donations are greatly accepted to the Michael A. Tracy Memorial Fund in the following ways: Venmo: Username - @Gaylan-Tracy. Visit any First National Bank of Omaha branch (FNBO.com) & ask to donate to the “Michael A. Tracy Memorial Fund” (acct. ending 8963). Checks payable to “Michael A. Tracy Memorial Fund” payments can be mailed to the Tracy Family 16676 Compass Way, Broomfield, CO 80020.
