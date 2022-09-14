Renee Balinski was born January 9, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Helen and Gregory Balinski where he spent his youth in Summit County, Ohio, and then spending most if his adult life in Colorado.
Renee married Carol Balinski on January 31, 1979. He joined the Army as a paratrooper. He spent the rest of his life being a small businessman and entrepenuer, patriot and avid outdoorsman. Renee loved to fish, hunt and to be with horses. Renee was also known as "The Burrito Man of Estes Park."
Renee is preceded in death by his parents Helen Satola and Gregory Balinski, mother-in-law Dorothy Roy, his sister Carol O'Donnell, sister-in-law Paula Balinski and brother-in-law Sterling Trumphour.
Renee is remembered by wife Carol "Doodles" Balinski, children Jill, Christina, Mathew, Valerie, brother Terry Balinski, sister Diane Griffith, brother-in-law Charles Griffith, Jerry O'Donnell and O'Donnell children, nephew Terry Balinski and wife Inga Balinski, niece Maya Balinski and nephew Tucker Stumf.
He was especially fond of his two favorite nieces Whitney Stumf and Gail Nadius and the eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Renee will be missed by his loving family, many friends in the Estes Valley and throughout Colorado.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 p.m at Viegut Funeral Home. A reception will take place at Viegut Reception Center following the service.
Public viewing will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
