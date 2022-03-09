Edward Dawood went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 20, 2022. He was 52 years old. Edward lived in Estes Park, Colorado, and previously lived in the Chicago area.
Edward always dreamed of living in the mountains and alongside his wife, Kristin, he was able to fulfill that dream. They made their home together in the mountains of Estes Park. Edward found family in Estes – at home, at church and at work. He was General Manager of The Egg of Estes, having been a Certified Executive Chef for 30 years. It was work that tapped into two of his biggest passions – people and food. One of Edward’s greatest joys was creating a meal to share with others. Edward lived out his purpose through food, providing meals for friends, neighbors, those in need and in helping his church feed people. Edward’s faith was an integral part of his life, and he found his true faith family at Estes Park International Church (EPIC). Besides being an incredible chef, Edward was an avid golfer, and loved to be out on the golf course with his friends (and even his wife.)
People were important to Edward. He was a caregiver and protector of others, especially his wife, Kristin. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors, friends or even someone he just met. He was incredibly outgoing, funny, and engaging. No one was a stranger to Edward, and he always was quick to start a conversation and offer to cook new friends “the best steak they’ve ever had.”
Edward was known and loved by so many. His smile brought light to a room. He was funny, often sassy, and always friendly. His warmth is now being shared in Heaven, even as he is missed here on earth by those who loved him most – his wife, Kristin Thom, of Estes Park, her sons Jacob and Evan and his coworkers, patrons, and many, many friends.
