Deborah Kiple, age 77, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah on November 18, 2020 after treating pulmonary fibrosis for a number of years.
Deb was born November 25, 1942 in Macomb, Illinois to William and Jean (Gillis) Everingham. Deb grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa and went to college at the University of Denver where it just so happened that her future husband, James Kiple, was attending school that same year. They met briefly, and he remembered her name when a year later they had both transferred to the University of Iowa and started dating. Deb and Jim were married June 13, 1964.
Deb graduated from the University of Iowa in 1964 with a degree in English. After Jim completed his law degree in 1966, they moved to Ottumwa, Iowa where they raised their three children. Deb worked at the Ottumwa Public Library and Hospice of Wapello County during their years in Ottumwa. In 1998, Deb and Jim moved to Estes Park, Colorado where they lived until they moved to Decorah, Iowa in early 2019 to be in a lower altitude to help her health, and to be closer to her children.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, James Kiple; her three children: Julia (David) Sollien of Decorah, IA, Joseph (Jacqueline) Kiple of Johnston, IA, and Sarah (Shawn) Hunt of Ridgeway, IA; her three grandchildren Lane Kiple, Thomas Kiple and Sierra (Devin) Presley; her sisters Sarah (Don) Welp of Loveland, CO and Julia (Keith) Zastrow of Brighton, MI, and her many friends who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Everingham and Jean Everingham, and an infant sister, Elizabeth.
Deb was an adventurer at heart and was fortunate to have been able to travel extensively, visiting many countries. She had a great appreciation for art and a fascination for archaeology. She loved her family and friends deeply. Deb was sincere, kind and loving to friends and strangers alike. Her smile would make your day and her laugh was infectious. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be planned in Estes Park, CO, when it is safe to gather.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association by making a tribute gift at action.lung.org.
