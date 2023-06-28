Paula Walker passed away on March 6, 2023. Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on July 15, 2023 in Estes Park, Colorado from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Stanley Park Osprey Shelter.
