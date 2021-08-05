Muriel Christine Keller of Glen Haven, CO passed away June 4, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
She was born January 3, 1959 to Eugene and Helen (Calder) Smith in Galesburg, IL. She moved with her family to Colorado in 1970 and graduated from Estes Park High School in 1977. She graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from CSU in Fort Collins in 1981 and worked for various companies in the design and functionality of medical equipment and devices. Muriel loved the outdoors, wildlife, hiking, time with family and friends and Hawaii. She learned to throw pottery and made many wonderful pieces which will be cherished by her family members.
Muriel is survived by her mother Helen Smith of Loveland, CO, sisters Linda Smith of Seattle, WA, Wanda (Ken) Nevel of Grangeville, ID, brothers Eugene (Maureen) Smith Jr. of Milford, CT, David Smith and special friend Karen McManus of Berthoud, CO, Marc (Carol) Smith of Estes Park, Kevin (Lauri Travis) Smith of Helena, MT, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Eugene Smith Sr. and sister-in-law Ronda (Tallman) Smith (David) of Berthoud. No memorial is planned at this time.
