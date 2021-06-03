Ron Harvey, long time resident of Estes Park died May 13, 2021 in Colorado Springs. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol, also a resident of EP; his children from a previous marriage, Marti, Scott, Constance and Trina, his brother Tom of Omaha and his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was a fiercely proud and independent man whose passions were Ham radio, investments, classic car club, real estate, community activism and burgers, beer and bourbon. Ron had a short stint during the Korean War as a Navy man in the Radio division aboard USS Lake Champlain. He graduated from University of Akron and spent 25 years as an engineer with AT&T in Akron and Chicago and Mountain (Ma) Bell in Estes Park.
He retired from corporate life at the age of 50 and spent the remainder of his life as an entrepreneur. He became a realtor in EP, built his beloved home on the east end of town and served on the EPMG board. He was a vocal community activist. Health issues forced him and his wife to move to the valley eventually residing in Colorado Springs near his children. Ron’s life came to a close after complications from Alzheimer’s. His family held a “Reflection of Life” in May.
