Paula E. (Kessinger) Megorden died peacefully at her Colorado Springs home on April 13, 2023. A graduate of Estes Park High School, she was a Rocky Mountain National Park Ranger naturalist/interpreter for eight summers.
Paula was born August 29, 1948, to E. Melvin and Gloria Kessinger in East St. Louis, Illinois. In 1962 the family moved to Estes Park, where her father was pastor of the Community Church of the Rockies. Valedictorian at Estes Park High School in 1966, Paula began college in Sterling, Kansas, then transferred to Colorado State University, and in 1971 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology, with certification in secondary education.
While teaching biology and science at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs, Paula met her future husband, Frank Megorden, in the summer on 1974. The two were married on December 22, 1975.
Paula’s life was filled with love, laughter and joy with her family and close friends. As an Army wife for 24 years, she provided support to hundreds of families across the country and overseas. She loved the Rockies: the majestic mountains, the colorful alpine tundra, and montane forests, where wildflower bouquets color the fields and forests and animals thrive.
Returning to Colorado Springs in 1994, she began 28 years at the Bear Creek Nature Center, where she was a naturalist interpreter, the nature center’s director, and volunteer coordinator. She developed and led nature programs for literally thousands of children and trained volunteers who had a positive impact on others.
Paula was loved by literally everyone and will always be remembered for her beautiful, infectious smiles and laughter, her exceptional knowledge of nature and her education, encouragement, and growth of others.
In her free time, Paula hiked, backpacked, skied, and captured people, scenes, wildlife and wildflowers with her ever-present cameras. She explored most of the United States during vacations with Frank, her sons, grandsons, and close friends.
In addition to her husband of 47 years, she is survived by her sons, David, of Missoula, MT and Michael (Christy); and grandsons Wesley and Owen, of Durango, CO; her sister, Terri (Kessinger) Cotten (Howard Lankford), of Colorado Springs; her brother, Greg Kessinger (Jackie); three nieces, two nephews, and three great nephews.
Everyone she touched is a better person. She said, “I will always love you” and wanted to make sure we know it meant “Everyone.”
A memorial service will be held on May 11th at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs, followed by a reception at Bear Creek Nature Center. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, either by visiting the website elpasocountynaturecenters.com/donate or by sending a check to “Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers” to 245 Bear Creek Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
To read Paula’s full life story and to leave condolence messages for her family, please visit www.Swan-Law.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.