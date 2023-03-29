Long time Estes Park resident (John) Scott Webermeier, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 26th, 2023.
Born to Capt. John Clifford Webermeier Jr., USN and Patricia Schubert Webermeier on October 14th, 1954, in San Diego, CA, he first started visiting Estes Park at age three and permanently moved to the Estes Valley five years later. A graduate of Estes Park High School, Scott double majored in Management and Finance at Colorado State University and served as president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
After graduation, Scott turned down multiple job offers instead returning to Estes Park to work in the family business, Deer Ridge Inc., as General Manager of National Park Village South. It was here that fate brought him together with the love of his life Kathleen Jean Jones. After a 15-month, long distance relationship the two were married in Katie’s hometown of East Palatka, FL at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Following a Jamaican honeymoon, they made their home here in Estes where they raised their four children, Laura Kate, John, Whitney and Peter. Scott and Katie continued to own and operate National Park Village South until its sale in 2015 after which they continued to run the Country Market.
All that knew Scott recognized his endless commitment to his family and his community. Scott was always there to cheer on his children, as they competed in Estes Valley Rec District and Bobcat sports. The door was always open at both The Other Side Restaurant and the Park Village Playhouse to host any social gathering, including end of year sports recognition events. He was very involved in local scouting as Den “Mother” and Pack Leader during his son’s tenures in Cub Scouts. He served on the Estes Park Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in the 80’s and 90’s. He was elected to the Estes Park School District Board of Education from 1994 to 2003, served as president during his last term and participated at the state and district level in BOCES. Recently he was appointed to the Estes Valley Marketing District Board at its inception and served on the town board of trustees acting as Mayor Pro Tem at his passing. Scott was also a charter and still active member of the Estes Park Sunrise Rotary Club.
Friends and family of Scott reminisce on his love of the outdoors - from his many golf outings with friends and family, fishing outside with his grandchildren, and tending to his ever-vibrant garden with his faithful companion Champ at his side. Music made Scott come alive, from dancing in the living room with his children to enjoying Dead and Co beer in hand. He never knew a stranger and was an expert storyteller, albeit with tangents abound, which was an experience enjoyed by both international lifelong friends, customers, and employees. He could often be found at the Other Side wearing his shorts and crocs, “chef’s attire”, sharing his quick wit, dry sense of humor and incredible knowledge of Estes Park.
Scott was preceded in death by his loving parents and his brother-in-law, Tim. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Katie; children and their spouses, Laura Kate Bishop (Bill), John Webermeier (Kaley), Whitney Webermeier and Peter Webermeier (Natalia, fiancée); grandchildren Katie Grace Bishop, Calvin Bishop, William Bishop, Della Bishop and Ella Voss; siblings Debra, Sandra and Kasey; siblings-in-laws John, Teresa, Chris, Liz, Gayla, Laura, Scott, Pete and Jenn; 25 nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends.
The Webermeier family thanks the community for all your support and asks you to think of your fond memories with Scott - in his own words “don’t ever change.”
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 920 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park, C0 80517 on April 13th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to one of the many great causes serving the Estes Valley. Some of his favorites were Crossroads Ministry, Rotary Club of Estes Park Foundation Inc., Rocky Mountain National Park Foundation and Estes Park Junior Golf.
