Donald Lamar Stone (Don Stone) wrapped up this thing called life in the early evening hours of Monday, July 19th, 2021.
He was born on December 25th 1933 in Jacksonville, TX, the youngest of 3 sons born to William Emerson Stone and Mary Elizabeth Carter.Don Stone was a Father, Husband, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, and Cousin. Described by his longtime friend Frank Cooksey, he was a man of goodwill. He enjoyed and appreciated every day that he was given in his 87 ½ years and lived each day to the fullest.
He was an avid reader with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, a lover of languages, religion, philosophy, music, and a man who was passionate about politics. He loved to sing his heart out and was active over the years in the Houston Symphony Chorale, the New York Oratorio Society, and the Austin Singers. He loved his cappuccinos in the morning and afternoon, any product made by Apple, and anything having to do with Warren Buffett!
He attended Jacksonville High School (Class of 1952) and was active in numerous school organizations, among them, the Key Club. He was a proud graduate of the University of Texas and the UT Law School.
In his early years, he worked at his family’s law firm in Jacksonville, then as a prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office in Houston, TX. Later he’d go on to have a career as an attorney with Humble Oil (later known as Esso and Exxon).
He married Deirdre Herron Teplow in 1959 and they had 3 children. Donald Lamar Stone Jr, Fenella Teplow Stone, and Miriam Herron Stone. They divorced in 1971 and he was transferred to New York 2 years later.
In 1973 while commuting on a train outside of New York City, he asked an attractive young lady if the seat next to her was taken. She said it was not, and the rest is history. In July of 1974, he married Annette Louise Farley. They were together for over 47 years until his passing.
They started their lives together in a small rental home in Old Greenwich, CT, later buying their home one town over in Riverside, CT. There they enjoyed everything that the area had to offer. Don & his wife Annette enjoyed sailing, entertaining, and especially singing.
In the early 90’s he decided that he was ready for a new adventure, so he quit practicing law and enrolled at the Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy and became a massage therapist. A friend once remarked that he’d gone from rubbing people the wrong way to rubbing them the right way! In 1996, he and Annette relocated to Austin, TX where they would live for 16 years before moving to the Windcrest Retirement Property in Highlands Ranch, CO.
As a young man, Don worked as a bellhop at the historic Crags Lodge in Estes Park, CO in 1950. He developed a great affection for the mountain town and in 1986, he and Annette purchased their summer home on Davis Hill which remains in the family to this day. If you stay at the Crags, make sure to ask about the book of photos and you can see Don's picture in there on a couple of different pages!
He and Annette would enjoy nearly 32 summers in Estes Park escaping the Texas heat and enjoying all that the town has to offer, especially hiking and numerous adventures with the Estes Park Summer Residents Association, of which he and Annette were long time members.
They loved to host friends throughout the summer at their Colorado home. In Don Stone’s world, there were no strangers, just friends he hadn’t met yet. He could approach just about anyone and start a conversation. Quick with a silly pun or goofy joke, he enriched the life of just about everyone he met. If you were lucky enough to have met him and been a part of his life, consider yourself a better person because of it.
He is survived by his daughters Fenella Stone McDowell, Miriam Herron Stone, and his favorite (and only) son, Donald Lamar Stone Jr.Don had 2 grandchildren, Sean Patrick McDowell and Ashley Elizabeth Henninger.
He was blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Logan Patrick McDowell, Benjamin Oliver Henninger, Evan Ming McDowell, and Lily Ling McDowell. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard L. Stone Sr. and Willam Emerson Stone Jr.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, October 2, at the First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, TX.
In accordance with his wishes, Don will be cremated and his ashes sprinkled in Estes Park, CO.
