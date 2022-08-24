Forrest McVicar died on August 14, 2022, at the age of 85 at Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park surrounded by his friends and fellow volunteers. He was born January 23, 1937, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. As a teenager, Forrest spent his summers in Estes Park working at the Cheley Camps.
He received a BA in History from the University of Washington, and, in 1959, married Ann Lamont, whom he met at the university. He was on the executive staff of the Boy Scouts of America for 35 years, and retired as director of the Boy Scouts National Training Center, at Philmont, New Mexico. After the death of his wife of 37 years, Forrest moved to Estes Park. He worked as a volunteer in RMNP and was a member of the Estes Park Ambassadors. From 1989 to his death, he dedicated over 10,000 hours to various volunteer positions. While working at Bear Lake, he met Elaine Karns, while assisting her on a project to help visually impaired children access the park. Alex Nancarrow, Supervisor at Bear Lake, wrote, “Forrest was a fixture at Rocky for many years, and he impacted countless visitors, volunteers and employees. It is a comfort to know that he passed in a place he dearly loved, doing what he loved the most.” Forrest is survived by his three children, Mary McVicar Keim (Wayne), Helen McVicar (Lindsay Donaldson) and Bruce McVicar, and his life partner, Elaine Karns. A memorial service will be held at the auditorium of the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center in RMNP on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Attn: McVicar Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory.
