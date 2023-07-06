Elaine Rottinghaus

Elaine Marie Rottinghaus, 81, resident of Lyons, Colorado, died unexpectedly at her home on her birthday, June 29th 2023. Elaine was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, whose wild spirit and passion for animals and the outdoors were undeniable.
Elaine was born June 29th, 1942 in Seneca, Kansas to Henry and Ethel Wichman as the oldest child of six. Elaine will be forever loved and remembered by her two children Thomas and Catherine Rottinghaus, her grandchildren Geoffrey and Caitlyn Steiner, and by her siblings Lois Fladie and Lynn Wichman. Elaine was preceded in death by her brothers Garry and Eugene Wichman, and her sister Ruth Moon. Elaine graduated from St. Benedict's High School in 1960 in St. Benedict Kansas, and completed her education as a Registered Nurse from Newman Hospital School of Nursing in June of 1977, in Emporia Kansas. She started her career at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she worked in the ER and as a flight nurse for flight for life. Being a flight nurse was one of her proudest accomplishments. She continued nursing at the Vail Valley Hospital in Vail, Colorado as an ER nurse. She then moved to Boulder, Colorado where she spent the bulk of her career at Boulder Community Hospital in the ER, where she eventually retired. She was a very active community member as a part of the Big Elk Meadows Fire Department, and the local search and rescue division, throughout her career and long after retirement.
Elaine lived a life full of travel and adventure, with some of her favorite hobbies being hiking, biking, climbing, kayaking, skiing, mountaineering, and traveling the world. She was a member of the national ski patrol at Powderhorn Ski Resort in Mesa, Colorado. She especially enjoyed holidays with her family and grandchildren, who loved her greatly. She frequently visited the family farm in Kansas and deeply enjoyed gardening, planting, and harvesting with her son Thomas. Elaine was a strong spirited person who persevered through many challenges, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2012, and built a beautiful life for herself and her family. She was a lover of all animals, and was incredibly kind and loving to her furry companions throughout her life. Everyone whom she met loved her, as loving her and being loved by her came so naturally.
Elaine’s sudden passing has deeply saddened her family, but we know her spirit lives on in us through the many things we have learned from her. She will be forever cherished and remembered as the strong, beautiful and courageous woman that she was.
A celebration of life for Elaine was held Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Chapel, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Rottinghaus family.
