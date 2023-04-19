Margaret Helen Shaw Gallup

Dec. 26, 1925- Nov. 15-2022
Please join us for a celebration of life service for Margaret on Tuesday, May 2nd at 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Ave. Estes Park.
Reception to follow the service in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Memorial contributions and (in lieu of flowers) can be made to: Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies at the address above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.